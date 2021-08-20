Barley yield is king at Kellerberrin

FOR Alex Leake, Cardonia Farm, Kellerberrin, yield is king when it comes to barley, which means InterGrain's high yielding malting barley Maximus CL will likely rule over his barley program next year.

Bulking it up in 2021, he has already witnessed the benefits of its effective disease resistance and its flexibility for his cropping program.

With good growing season rainfall, he also expects his Maximus will yield well at the business end of the season.

According to InterGrain barley breeder David Moody, Maximus is likely to yield four to five per cent above what growers such as Mr Leake have been enjoying from InterGrain's Spartacus CL, which Maximus is set to replace.

"For growers it offers improved yield and disease resistance, for transporters its high-test weight works well and for maltsters its higher malt extract and diastatic power (DP) adds value," Mr Moody said.

"A quick to mid-maturing variety, Maximus should improve grower profitability due to its superior disease resistance, improved grain size, Clearfield tolerance and improved yield, whilst providing a real path to malt markets."

Mr Leake this year has bulked up Maximus, to assess its performance versus Spartacus and InterGrain's feed barley Rosalind, across about 300 hectares.

"While the improved yield of Maximus makes it a no-brainer for us, I also saw that our neighbours were making the move to Maximus, so it made sense for us to join them and potentially deliver into segregations that might become available at harvest," Mr Leake said.

Maximus received malting accreditation in February and there will be limited segregations available for it for the 2021 harvest.

On the all-important weed control front, Maximus has given Mr Leake an extra weed management tool for use within the barley rotation of his 2021 cropping program, which also included 2850ha of canola, 3600ha of wheat and 1300ha of lupins.

"This is especially important where we have brome and barley grass issues, which is when Maximus comes into its own, as has Spartacus," he said.

"As we also use imidazolinone tolerant canola, having the Clearfield technology in Maximus gives us a safe plant back option on those canola paddocks.

"While barley is typically a smaller crop for us, it's an important one for our challenging paddocks, especially where we have lower lying, saline areas.