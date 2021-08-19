Tractor pull comp draws in a crowd

Mingenew Primary School students from years 4, 5 and 6 participating in the RedMac Tractor Pull heats on day one of the McIntosh & Son Mingenew Midwest Expo.

Competitors were required to pull a Case IH Puma 125 tractor, which weighs about five tonnes, 10-15 metres, with the team that scored the best time taking home $1000 or given the option to donate the money to their favourite charity.

RedMac Agriculture Machinery Sales has sponsored the event for the past five years and dealer principal Brett Young said it was a great way to keep people entertained.

"Anyone and everyone likes to take part in the tractor pull," Mr Young said.

"Quite often, we will get the local sporting clubs, police and emergency response teams who will have a go and we often get teams of up to 20 school kids that will take part in the competition and have a lot of fun while doing it."

This year four groups competed: WA College of Agriculture, Morawa, years 10-12 students in both female and male teams, Mingenew Primary school students from years 4-6 and the Mingenew Bulldogs B grade footballers, who won the heats on Wednesday with a time of 12 seconds, winning $1000.

The Mingenew Bulldogs B grade footy club players took home the bacon in the RedMac Tractor Pull heats on day one of the expo, taking home $1000 prize money.

Morawa ag college year 11 student Logan Robinson, who competed in the heats with his team of 10, said he came to the show each year but it was the first time he had taken part in the tractor pull.

"I was actually surprised at how easy it was, I think the rest of the boys must have been doing all of the hard work," Mr Robinson said.

"We've had a lot of fun though - it's always a good time at the field days."

WA College of Agriculture, Morawa, year 10,11 and 12 female students team competed in the tractor pull, scoring a time of 14.6 seconds.