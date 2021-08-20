Big chunk of land in renowned sheep country for sale

Historic Balmoral district property Rocklands features double frontage to the Glenelg River.



This holding of 1066/ha offers a big chunk of land for sale in a tightly held corner of the Western District.



Strategically arranged into 48 paddocks, the new owner would be pleased to learn half the fences have been renewed in the past five years.

No price guide has been offered for the property but sale results in the past year in this region have been strong.

+6













MORE GALLERIES

The present owners bought Rocklands back in 2016 and have extensively developed the property with a strategic focus on production combined with labour unit efficiency.



They have increased the carrying capacity of their self-replacing multipurpose Merino operation to around 12,000 DSE's, supported by cattle trading and some cropping.



The sheep flock is also available for sale, additional to the land at agreed market value.

MORE READING: Station comes with a carbon farming deal in place.

This increased production and carrying capacity have been underpinned by significant agronomic improvements including fertility, a renovated and upgraded stock water supply and extensive re-fencing program on a total farm plan basis.



Charles Stewart agents Nick Adamson and Andrew Dufty said Rocklands was now ready-made for the astute purchaser to "hit the ground running" and to capitalise on the increased productivity, created by the current owners.



"It is a well regarded, stand-alone owner-operated property, or alternatively, an efficient labour unit holding for consolidation purposes with other properties," they said.



Extensively developed, the average paddock size is 20/ha.



Rocklands is located 8/km from Balmoral.

Even with the reliable rainfall west of the Grampians, the frontage to the Glenelg offers pressurised and reticulated stock water supply, supported by dams.

For those looking to take a bigger take in this prime sheep country, the adjoining property Smiths, 486/ha, is also for sale, with expressions of interest closing October 1.



Rocklands offers a five bedroom period homestead, a two bedroom cottage and a four stand woolshed.



It has large undercover steel sheep yards, machinery and ancillary shedding with 175 ton on farm grain storage.

Expression of interest close Friday, October 1. More information contact Nick Adamson 0418 571589 or Andrew Dufty 0419 842929.



The story Big chunk of land in renowned sheep country for sale first appeared on Stock & Land.