Quality grain growing country on offer

Price: EOI closing Thursday, September 23 unless sold prior

Location: Carnamah

Area: 2660ha

Agent: Nutrien Harcourts WA

Contact: Yves Beagley 0438 326 608





INGIE presents a rare opportunity to acquire prime cropping land in a tightly held and renowned grain growing region of Western Australia's Mid West.

Located on the Midlands Road and adjacent to the Carnamah townsite and strategic CBH facility, Ingie is 285 kilometres north of Perth and 179km south east of Geraldton.

The property comprises 1635 arable hectares of predominantly heavier textured soils (original timber being mainly York gum and salmon gum), with lesser areas of sandy loams east of the Midlands Road.

Following the exclusion of livestock in 2007, the property has been utilised for a continuous cropping enterprise with a focus on wheat, barley, canola, chickpeas and lupins.

Modern agronomy and nutrition strategies have been implemented across the property.

Soil phosphorus levels are consistently above 25-30mg/kg, soil ameliorants have been applied extensively and effective weed control underpin strong production records.

The 2021 cropping program consists of 912ha wheat, 419ha canola, 63ha barley and 243ha lupins.

Ingie is subdivided into 17 main paddocks ranging from 23ha to 205ha.

A well-maintained internal road network, including about 5km of laneways, allows for ease of heavy vehicle movement, as does the dual frontage of the Midlands and Gangway Roads.

Water is securely supplied by two scheme water connections and a windmill-equipped well.

Improvements are neatly presented, well maintained and commensurate to the size of the property.

The main homestead has been tastefully renovated, is positioned high in the landscape and takes advantage of the townsite views to the south east.

A second home, with its own access to Midlands Road, provides comfortable accommodation for seasonal workers.

Farming infrastructure includes ample shed space, 225 tonnes of granular fertiliser storage and a fully enclosed workshop.

Ingie has been meticulously farmed with the attention to detail evident in the property's production records and presentation.

A comprehensive information memorandum, soil analysis data and agronomy records are available to genuine buyers.