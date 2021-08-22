Fresh listing set for strong interest

Price: EOI closing Tuesday, September 28 at 5pm

Location: Karlgarin

Area: 1837.2ha

Agent: Elders Real Estate

Contact: Jeff Douglas 0427 425 689





NEW to the market, is a property that many farmers in the district have had their eye on for some time.

Avenway consists of two lots on either side of a minor road to the north of Karlgarin Hills.

On approach to the property, visitors are sure to be impressed with the wide, open landscape where a larger than average proportion of the farm has been cleared for agriculture, while ample healthy stands of natural vegetation have been retained in the reserve nearby to maintain environmental values.

While cropping has comprised a large part of the farming enterprise for some years, sheep have continued to be run on the property during the owner's eight-year tenure on the farm and fencing is in good condition.

While it seems strange to be concerned about water in the current conditions, sheep water is supplied by a total of 13 dams across the property, most of which have been cleaned out in the past two years to take advantage of current rainfall.

With very little bush on the property, paddock sizes have been kept large.

Most of the 14 paddocks are ideal for long efficient run lines.

Contour banks have been installed where appropriate and potential buyers should take this opportunity to observe the operation of the banks in this wet year before deciding which ones to keep or remove.

Buyers will be pleased to learn the owner has kept good records of rotations, inputs and yields over the past few years and will make these available to buyers prior to the sale.

As the records will show, fertiliser and liming rates have been kept up and the farm is in good condition throughout.

Infrastructure includes two houses, a good shearing shed and late-model steel sheep yards, multiple machinery sheds and two fertiliser sheds.

A central laneway system feeds stock through the main southern lot back to the yards and the northern lot has been fully established to crop.

Elders Real Estate sales representative and listing agent Jeff Douglas said demand for good quality properties in the Karlgarin district has been very strong of late and Avenway was sure to be keenly sought after.