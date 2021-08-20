Farmers say CSIRO's plant-based pitch to kids is 'a new low'

Australian farmers are outraged by CSIRO's decision to promote plant-based meat to children.



CSIRO were today told to choose plant-based food over red meat in a national campaign.

The Red Meat Advisory Council was the first to hit back at the advice, calling it "a new low".



Social media also lit up with criticism of the CSIRO.



"A taxpayer funded agency attacking Australia's 434,000 proud red meat and livestock workers," stated one post on Twitter.



"With over $19.5 million invested in fake vegan products, CSIRO's anti-livestock and anti-meat agenda is now being forced onto our children."



The national science agency has released an online diet guide to encourage families to take on a "healthy and sustainable challenge".

The online dietary advice from CSIRO advises families to switch to plant-based meats.

"Instead of a beef burger, how about one made of legumes?

"Food scientists in Australia have developed a burger patty, mince and sausages that taste just like meat," the tuckerbox advises, and then provides a link to plant-based foods.

The tuckerbox says lean beef is a nutritious source of protein.

"For our health and for the health of our environment, we should eat a moderate amount of meat."

Red Meat Advisory Council chair John McKillop said directing children to substitute meat products for vegan alternatives was a new low for the taxpayer-funded agency.

"CSIRO's public attack against Australia's 434,000 proud red meat and livestock workers is disgraceful whilst accepting research funds from the industry," Mr McKillop said.

"It is clear Australia's once eminent scientific research agency has been captured by an extreme anti-meat and anti-livestock agenda and have forgotten the basic premise of evidence based advice.

"Questions need to be asked as to what CSIRO's motivations are for spreading this misinformation against Australia's natural, nutrious and sustainable red meat.

"Assurances need to be given that this taxpayer funded agency isn't pushing vegan alternatives to red meat because of its $19.5 million commercial interest in a manufactured plant based protein company.

"It appears that CSIRO is driving an agenda that goes beyond the remit of a taxpayer funded research organisation."



The digital tuckerbox was launched as part of national science week from August 14-22.

The release of the online platform comes as the CSIRO comes under increased scrutiny for its promotion and investment in plant-based foods.

The investment fund, Main Sequence, was spun out of CSIRO with almost half a billion dollars in funds which supports several plant-based companies, attracting criticism.



CSIRO says the tuckerbox draws on decades of research and innovation developed in partnership with the food industry, including adapting livestock and crops to our changing climate; improving sustainability in how food is produced, processed and transported; increasing the nutritional value of food; and helping people make their diets healthier.

Access the CSIRO Tuckerbox here.

Start the day with all the big news in agriculture! Sign up below to receive our daily Farmonline newsletter.

The story Farmers say CSIRO's plant-based pitch to kids is 'a new low' first appeared on Farm Online.