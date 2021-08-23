Good news for farm balance sheets

BROADACRE farming in Western Australia largely avoided the dramatic impacts COVID-19 pandemic shutdowns had on many business sectors last year, Planfarm's latest Benchmarks annual statistical publication has indicated.

Despite unique challenges created by COVID - including farm labour shortages, shipping delays and a drop in global wool demand - plus a dry season start, below-average growing season rainfall and China imposing a prohibitive barley tariff, the average Benchmark farm balance sheet improved last year.

Not all of the COVID impacts on trade were bad for WA broadacre farmers, Planfarm's Benchmarks 2020 also found.

Market uncertainty resulted in a rally in global grain markets and a sharp drop in the value of the Australian dollar, which provided early-season pricing opportunities for grain, Benchmarks pointed out.

Agriculture also benefited from a collapse in the oil price, as well as from introduction of government policies such as Job Keeper and Instant Asset Write-Off.

Those benefits, plus continued improvement in water use efficiency (WUE), above-average yields, strong grain and livestock prices and improvements in operating efficiency, on balance overcame combined adverse impacts on farming, Benchmarks 2020 released on Tuesday showed.

Improved income levels, coupled with cost increase containment, drove greater farm profitability, according to Benchmarks.

The average Benchmarks farm business recorded an operating profit of $246 per hectare - second highest to 2018 over the past six years and 26 per cent better than the six-year average of $196/ha.

Similarly, a 5.9pc return on capital (RoC) in 2020 was second only to 2018 and well ahead of the 5.2pc six-year average.

Benchmark businesses ranked in the top 25pc averaged an operating profit of $441/ha and 9.9pc RoC, with rising land values excluded from Benchmarks' RoC calculations.

Main difference between the top 25pc, the average farm business and the bottom 25pc was the ability to generate income last year.

Compared to the average farm business, the top 25pc generated an extra 43pc of income ($288/ha), while only spending an extra 22pc ($93/ha).

Average farm equity grew to an historic high of 84pc and better than 63pc of all farm businesses in Benchmarks 2020 retained at least 80pc equity at the end of last year and 16pc achieving 100pc equity.

"With many farm businesses in a strong equity position, they are well-positioned to deal with future challenges and retain the capacity to invest in land and machinery," said Planfarm managing director Graeme McConnell.

"The Benchmarks are an important tool for planning for the future, showcasing solid investment returns and navigating the current climate of rapid change by use of new technology and improving management," Mr McConnell said.

"We encourage farmers to use Benchmarks to make informed decisions for the future."

He said Planfarm consultants, Carter Johnson from Narrogin and Tyson Fry from Osborne Park head office, were largely responsible for preparing Benchmarks 2020 from data provided by 423 clients.

Mr Fry and Mr Johnson joined Mr McConnell for the second year in a row for a digital Benchmarks launch by video.

The average farm size in Benchmarks 2020 was 4548ha, with 74pc of the effective farm area cropped.

Wheat remained the dominant crop grown across the State and accounted for 37pc of effective cropping area.

The average wheat yield across WA was 2.33 tonnes per hectare - 8pc higher than the 10-year average - and, coupled with good grain prices, provided an average gross return of $755/ha last year.

Canola was the best performing crop last year, providing average gross income of $839/ha from an average yield of 1.30t/ha.

While barley had a higher average yield than wheat, at 2.73t/ha, uncertainty over markets impacted price and cropping area, so barley's average gross return last year was $729/ha.

"Following a decade of significant growth, where barley area more than doubled to a peak of 18pc of effective cropping area, 2020 saw a reduction in the effective barley area to 16pc," Mr Fry said at the Benchmarks launch.

"China's decision to impose an 80pc tariff on Australian barley in May, 2020 effectively shut the gate on exports to China," he said.

"While the immediate impact on pricing was dramatic, Australian barley subsequently became price competitive into markets in South East Asia and the Middle East.

"We did see a drop in the area sown to barley, (but) the timing of the announcement, along with agronomic factors such as crop rotation, frost risk and yield, meant the swing was not severe," he said.

Effective water usage, particularly in the low rainfall areas of the cropping region, was a significant aspect of a profitable year, Benchmarks 2020 showed.

Across a large area of the region, the average farm business achieved a WUE of 15.40kg of wheat per millimetre of effective rainfall.

This was not only better than the traditional WUE target of 15kg/mm, Mr Fry said, but also bettered the 2018 high of 15.05kg/mm.

"Businesses ranked in the top 25pc averaged a WUE of 18.72kg/mm, growing an extra 3.32kg of wheat for every millimetre of effective rainfall they received," he said.

Benchmarks showed WUE has increased steadily over the past decade.

"Along with agronomic practices such as larger percentages of dry sowing, soil amelioration and the introduction of new crop varieties, new chemistry is also playing a significant role in driving improvements in water use efficiency and ultimately yields," Mr Fry said.

On the cost side of the farm balance sheet, chemical costs per crop hectare continued to grow last year, with the average farm spending $86/crop hectare on chemicals in 2020, which was 71pc higher than the $50/crop hectare spent in 2011, Mr Johnson pointed out.

Chemicals, fertiliser and fuel were some of the largest farm operating costs last year, he said, despite the cost of fuel, at an average of $33/crop hectare, being significantly less than the previous two years.

The dry start meant the average farm expenditure on fertiliser last year eased slightly to $109/ crop hectare.

While livestock and wool produced mixed results last year, according to Benchmarks, combined total return generated by sheep and wool production rose by 3pc to $181 per head.

Productivity was improved with a rise in average lambing rate to 93pc and the average wool cut at 4.2kg/head, but COVID-19 directly hit key wool markets, with a significant drop in consumer demand for wool garments reflected in 2020 prices, Benchmarks noted.

Average wool price received by Benchmarks 2020 participants dropped by almost 30pc to 773 cents per kilogram - equating to a $18.9 million drop in the total value of wool grown by producers in Benchmarks.

But those who sold wool early or late in the season were less affected by the price drop in August and September.

More than 1.9 million sheep sold and transported to the Eastern States in 2020 more than made up for declining live export numbers, Benchmarks found, with the average sheep sale price increased by 12pc to a new high of $149/head.

But due to the above-average yields and strong prices for the fourth largest WA grain harvest last year, the percentage of average farm income generated by sheep and wool eased from 23pc in 2019 to 19pc.