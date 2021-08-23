Farming on heavy country is a challenge

"RAINFALL drives production - you can fix dirt, but you can't fix rain."

Those were the words Esperance farmer John Wallace instilled into his son John James (JJ), priming his interest and passion for agriculture.

The Wallaces run a 90:10 cropping and Merino sheep enterprise - 85 per cent is farmed on the Neridup sandplain and 15pc on 450mm Mallee country.

Farming on heavy country in high rainfall has its challenges, but the pair have learned to "deal with it and change their system accordingly".

"You could have a 1000ha farm here and seven different soil types," JJ said.

"When it is varied like that it isn't a one size fits all thing."

The pair's outlook of adapting to the conditions has helped them to increase their cropping program from 2400 hectares to 6000ha in the past five years.

Today, they are cropping 5200ha wheat, barley and canola on a three-year rotation and 800ha of lupins - 2000ha of their program is on ex-tree country by the coast.

"This season we dropped 520ha of wheat and swapped it for canola," JJ said.

John Wallace (second left), with his mum Anne, dad Bruce and son JJ. The family runs a 90:10 cropping and Merino enterprise.

"With country coming off of pasture, we could basically start a rotation with whatever we wanted, so we went with canola purely because of the price.

"We grow quite a lot of Roundup Ready (for weed control), as well as Triazine Tolerant (TT)."

Another change the Wallaces made to their cropping program this year was switching to a higher phosphate than traditionally used.

The decision to do so was influenced by Grain Research and Development Corporation's (GRDC) national Hyper Yielding Crops (HYC) initiative.

Trial work, which commenced in Esperance and Albany port zones last year, aimed to push crop yield boundaries in high yield potential grain growing environments.

It demonstrated the possibility to more than double yields in some situations through sowing the right cultivators and effectively implementing appropriately tailored management strategies.

The highest rate of phosphate the Wallaces used on their crops was 24 units on canola and 16 units on cereals.

"We've changed our farming objectives over the years," JJ said.

The Wallaces crop 5200ha wheat, barley and canola on a three-year rotation and 800ha of lupins 2000ha of their program is on ex-tree country by the coast. Photo by John Wallace.

"In the past when we would grow canola we would try to hit that tonne-and-a-half to two-tonne mark and we would be happy.

"Now we are pumping it out to see how much yield we can really get.

"We are starting to see that three-tonne now and we are using the trials in high performing areas, as opposed to medium areas."

John and JJ said five years ago, they would have been "over the moon" to average 1.8t/ha, labelling the tonnage as "phenomenal" at the time.

It is in stark contrast to what they are harvesting today, as they consistently average 2-2.5t/ha and aim to reach as high as 3-3.2t/ha.

For the pair, changing their mindset, objectives and fertiliser requirements has been the driver behind their success.

"We are using deep ripping and drainage and we are putting a lot more money into our land and fertiliser," JJ said.

"We are chasing that higher yield instead of coasting along on our 1.5t/ha to 2t/ha.

John added that interestingly last year, the canola to cereal yield was averaging more than the traditional 2:1.

"Last year we were well over the 2:1 ratio, which we haven't achieved before."

Waterlogging has been one of the biggest limiting factors of farming for the Wallaces.

The Wallaces run a self-replacing flock, which consists of 2500 breeding ewes and 500 replacements. Photo by John Wallace.

To minimise the impact of waterlogging they have installed drainage in parts of the property to drain surface water and deep drains to remove subsoil water.

"Through deep ripping we have increased the depth of the 'bucket' so it doesn't water log as quickly," John said.

"The deep ripping has also alleviated the hardpan, which enables the plants to get better rooting depth and use more water."

The soil the Wallaces farm on is silver loam, which is pure sand, or as JJ labelled it "deep, gutless sand".

"The worst of the white sand is 400mm over yellow sand at 500mm, before you get to clay," John added.

"Deep ripping the lupin stubbles has allowed us to grow winter wheat - sown in March to April.

"The winter wheat trait, which has a different vernalisation period to spring wheat, enables us to pump a lot more water."

For the Wallaces the early biomass pumping the water reduces the amount of waterlogging onfarm.

"We deep rip sandier soils to 700mm to increase the bucket," John said.

"So - if you have a wet year - the increased depth of the bucket takes longer to fill up.

"If you have a big biomass pumping you are actually using more water out of the bucket."

The Wallaces are also using deep ripping to break the hardpan and help non-wetting soil.

Through deep ripping they have been able to increase root depth with canola particularly putting down a "bigger, longer tap root".

JJ said he had noticed a big difference between the tap roots in parts that had been deep ripped versus parts that had not.

He said he was also keen on keeping canola in the vegetative stage for as long as he could.

"The more robust leaves you have on the canola and more tillers you have on the cereals, the more sunlight they process and the bigger yields you can get."

The Wallaces further integrated deep ripping into their grain and graze program on both long and normal season canola and cereals.

CL970 canola was seeded in spring 2017 and grazed three times before it was harvested in November the following year.

Unlike farmers in the northern country, the Wallaces have been able to white line graze their crops.

The pair said they were lucky to be able to utilise the Esperance climate, which had 25pc of its annual rainfall falling over summer.

However, they added that it would not work for everyone in WA.

John used grazing crops, including the canola, to produce two tonne of biomass for livestock.

"We are in our own micro climate on the coast where we don't get hot dry finishing conditions like they get up north," he said.

"The hot dry conditions bring on heat shock and reduce moisture availability.

"We don't get that so much in Esperance.

"We generally have a mild spring, so we don't get any yield penalty from grazing crops."

One of the issues the Wallaces battled with long season canola in Esperance was the diamondback moth (DBM) - a serious pest of brassica that was difficult to control.

John and JJ admitted they didn't properly manage the CL970 with big rates of nitrogen and didn't control the insects.

JJ said the crop was grazed "down to the boards" three or four times and still produced 1.5t/ha.

He said he observed how resilient and drought tolerant the canola was in periods of no rain.

"Once that canola gets a tap root down it can survive without having any rain for quite a long time.

"If you have a well open paddock and it isn't too compacted, it will just keep digging and digging and digging until it finds water."

At the moment the Wallaces are only using the grain and graze on winter cereals.

They have adopted seeding oats and vetch instead of relying on long term pasture phase.

"We dry seed before the break of the season to alleviate the autumn/winter feed gap," John said.

"Our ASHEEP group calls vetch Cascade pasture and that is what it is.

"All the blokes in Cascade, who farm sheep, go out in February and drill all the vetch in and that's what they run their livestock on.

"That way they can control their stemless thistle, they get nitrogen back in the soil for their following wheat crop and it is a legume, so it is great to run stock on."

While it works well for farmers in Cascade, the Wallaces have had a few "hit-and-miss" results with vetch, mainly due to the acidic, sandy soils.

Vetch thrives in neutral to high pH and between six to eight, whereas the majority of the sand (that hasn't been limed) at Neridup sits as low as 4.8.

Dr Ron Yates, the leader of the Centre for Rhizobium Studies at Murdoch University, has been instrumental in developing elite acid tolerant rhizobia.

For the Wallaces this has been a gamechanger farming on acidic sandy soils.

"We have bugger all natural microbial activity on our sandy soils," JJ said.

"We observed that the rhizobia is giving us good nitrogen fixation."

The increased land prices in Esperance have forced the Wallaces to put money into improving their soils.

JJ said when John was his age, money probably wouldn't have been spent on this.

He said that was because it was probably more economic benefit to buy another farm, rather than fixing the farms you already had.

"Without the land price driving it, you wouldn't have invested significant money into fixing problem areas.

"Why would you when you could buy more land for less than fixing the areas?

"Our land price is driving our innovation."

While the Wallace's sheep enterprise is smaller than the cropping, it is still something John prides himself on.

The enterprise is a self-replacing flock, which consists of 2500 breeding ewes and 500 replacements.

This season they have produced "very successful" scanning results due to the condition score of the rams and ewes.

He has also been able to DNA profile the Merino flock this year, as part of a trial run by ASHEEP in partnership with MerinoLink.

In its final 12 months, the University of New England and MerinoLink DNA Stimulation Project, worked with seed stock and commercial breeders to increase their genetic and genomic tools available.

The aim is to significantly increase genetic gain in line with Meat & Livestock Australia's National Livestock Genetic Consortium's strategic direction by 2022.

"We have DNA profiled out weaners, which has given us tools to set our breeding objectives," John said.

"Then we went to the Australian Sheep Breeding Values to select studs and sires to achieve these genetic gains.

"It has been a powerful tool."

John wanted better growth, which he equated to resilient lambs, more meat and no sacrifice to his wool cut.

He said without these tools the Merino industry has thought increased meat production trades with wool cut.

"We are chasing the curve benders," John said.

"It is very difficult to achieve your objectives without buying the right genetics.

"We purchased 23 new rams over the past two years, which we join over the self-replacing flock for two weeks and then follow with the rest of our ram team for the second cycle.

"We are trying to get more genetic bang for buck."

The Wallaces have dropped down to a 30 day joining, which has enabled them to lamb onto their grazing cereals.

This means they don't have to move ewes and lambs until lambing has finished.

"That's why I join on January 15," John said.

"It is all about management decisions."