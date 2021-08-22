School is in for carbon farming lessons

A SERIES of soil systems masterclasses will kick off later this month to help Western Australian farmers capture carbon opportunities on their own farms.

The classes form part of the State government's $15 million Agriculture Climate Resilience Fund and will feature experts in soil biology and carbon farming to provide farmers with hands-on experience and understanding of a range of soil health topics.

Participants will be given insight into landscape rehydration, the benefits of fodder shrubs, legumes and perennial grasses, to soil microbiome and the importance of livestock in biological systems.

WA Agriculture and Food Minister Alannah MacTiernan made the announcement at the McIntosh & Son Mingenew MidWest Expo on August 11, with the first class to be held in Northampton this Thursday, August 26, on the property of Kylie and Ross Brooks, who are engaged in carbon farming.

In her opening address at the expo Ms MacTiernan said it was important for the agricultural industry to be seen as part of the solution to climate change rather than its "problem child".

The soil classes are a result of feedback from grower groups and farmers who attended the $15m Climate Resilience Forum at the Muresk Institute in June.

"In that forum they told us they wanted someone to come and talk to them about it (carbon farming) in some detail and they wanted it to be as site specific as possible," Ms MacTiernan said.

"A farmers reference group met with departmental officers and together we compiled a list of people, whether they were agronomists, agriculturalists or economists, who are now part of a panel and we will choose people from that panel to run the various masterclasses."

Kondinin Group agronomist Logan Smith, The Mulloon Institute landscape planner Lance Mudgway and Kulin cropping and sheep farmer Brendan Savage, who has implemented soil carbon practices on his own property, are some of the panel members.

Similar classes will be held in Merredin and Esperance where farmers will be provided with some insight as to how they can access money from the Carbon Farming and Land Restoration Program to help build carbon opportunities on their own farms.

Ms MacTiernan said the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development (DPIRD) was looking at potentially "backing up" the program with some onfarm mentoring for farmers wanting to implement carbon farming systems.

"One of the things we are extremely conscious of is we want to make sure that we are learning from those farmers that are leading the way and bringing that together with the expertise of our department," she said.

"The establishment of farmer reference groups has been important in guiding our work, combining science and practical farming systems that underpin sustainable, biologically rich farming systems that build and maintain soil carbon."

DPIRD is also working with eight Chapman Valley farmers through the Northern Agricultural Catchments Council, testing the idea of building soil carbon in lower rainfall areas.

"This is a new concept for some people - that you can get a significant accumulation of soil carbon and that it can be stable, but then also looking at how we can do strategic tree planting and how we do it better than we did in the 1980s," Ms MacTiernan said.

"These masterclasses are part of our commitments to supporting stronger, more sustainable agricultural businesses, alongside the WaterSmart Farms project, the Future Farming Systems trial at Merredin and the Southern Rangelands Revitalisation project."