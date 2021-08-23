THE agvet chemical regulator has shown a sustained improvement in its performance, completing 100 per cent of its veterinary medicines application within the required timeframe during the past quarter.

The Australian Pesticides and Veterinary Medicines Authority (APVMA) has been criticised for substandard performance issues since relocating from Canberra to Armidale, NSW, in 2018.



However, the organisation has shown a return to form. In the 2020 December quarter, it hit a 99pc completion rate, while the recent June quarter is the first time the APVMA has achieved a perfect veterinary medicines record in seven years.



Animal Medicines Australia chief executive Ben Stapley said although it was unrealistic to expect the a 100pc timeframe performance every quarter, the sustained improved results showed how well the APVMA was currently working

"This has been a difficult time for many industries - the latest performance report shows the regulator has risen to the challenge and continued to deliver a strong regulatory environment for livestock producers and pet owners," Mr Stapley said.

"Throughout the pandemic farmers have been working hard to put food on the table and pet ownership has now increased to 69pc of households. The importance of the APVMA hitting their performance targets has never been more important.

"The animal health industry will continue to work with the independent regulator and policy makers on operational improvements to the regulatory system, but it is clear this system has improved operations and is in the best shape it has been in years."

The story APVMA returns to form with perfect quarter approval rate first appeared on Farm Online.