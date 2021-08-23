Leichhardt Creek with 2120 cattle

HOME Hill property Leichhardt Creek will be offered with 2120 cattle when it is auctioned in Townsville on October 1.

Described as an opportunity to acquire a high-quality operation with scope for further development, Leichhardt Creek is being sold on a walk in, walk out basis with a herd of about 2120 outstanding EU accredited Brangus, Brangus cross cattle.

The estimated carrying capacity of the 13,577 hectare (33,534 acre) freehold property being offered by Pixi Pastoral company is 2500 head.



There is a valuable mix of country and strong soil types, varying from cleared or previously cleared category X areas to lightly timbered ironbark and bloodwood rolling ridges, that rise into productive and useable range country.

The main cattle yards are of steel construction, fully equipped and watered.

Leichhardt Creek features large areas of Goldfields country with reddish soils, leading out onto loamy alluvials along creek frontages interspersed with areas of black soil.

Some 240ha has also been recently repulled and stick raked. Grasses include urachloa, Indian couch, black spear with areas of seca and verano stylos and with some wynn cassia and Townsville lucerne. Some success has been achieved with reclaimer Rhodes grass.

There is a small trial area of leucaena about to be planted.

Leichhardt Creek is bisected by five creek systems, which have a number of semi-permanent seasonal waterholes

Leichhardt Creek is well watered. There are 13 bores, six of which are equipped with solar, that feed an extensive network of tanks and troughs, plus three dams. The property is bisected by five creek systems, which have a number of semi-permanent seasonal waterholes holding water for more than 80 per cent of the year.

The property is fenced into 21 paddocks plus some smaller holding paddocks. There are also four interconnected laneway systems with holding squares. Fencing is mainly three barb in generally in fair to good condition.

The very good quality EU accredited breeding herd comprising of mainly Brangus/Brangus-cross with a small percentage of Brahman cows. The herd is noted for fertility, quality, functionality and temperament. Breeders are control mated and are said to consistently achieve calving percentages more than 80pc.

Improvements include the main homestead, two cottages, quarters and a machinery shed/workshop, and two sets of cattle yards.

Plant and equipment is also being offered with the property.

Contact Peter MacPherson, 0447 941 110, or Andrew Meehan, 0448 375 381, Queensland Rural.

MORE READING: 'Wainwrights: 'the place that made us''.

Want daily news highlights delivered to your inbox? Sign up to the Queensland Country Life newsletter below.

The story Leichhardt Creek with 2120 cattle first appeared on Queensland Country Life.