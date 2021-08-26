New milling wheat class unveiled

A NEW milling wheat class, Australian White Wheat (AWW), that is set to deliver greater choice and value for breeders, growers and the trade alike was announced by Wheat Quality Australia (WQA) on Monday.

WQA chairman Terry Enright said AWW would be suitable for the instant noodle and general-purpose flour markets and would also meet the needs of Australian wheat's biggest export customers.

"Recent seasons have seen lower-cost wheat producers, such as the Black Sea and Argentina, competing more strongly in the South East Asian market and this competition has been particularly fierce for share of the instant noodle and general purpose flour markets," Mr Enright said.

"Since 2016, WQA has been working through changes to the classification system in the more price sensitive classes - APW and ASW - to develop an appropriate solution.

"The resulting development of AWW is an important part of the strategy to protect our current markets and provide greater choice for breeders, growers and the trade."

As well as maintaining the core quality characteristics of Australian hard wheat - white, hard and sound with superior milling extraction and flour colour - AWW has the potential to deliver an estimated $510 million increased value per season by 2031, through increased yield and area planted.

The new AWW classification will also provide breeders with an opportunity to develop new varieties that meet specific market needs, which will deliver a better return on investment for growers.

"Planting wheat varieties that are fit for purpose will mean a better return on investment for growers and greater profitability," Mr Enright said.

"Over time, AWW varieties are expected to have higher yields, up to eight to 10 per cent more than APH and AH varieties while still retaining acceptable milling quality."

The addition of a milling class with scope for improved yield and adaptation to a wider range of environments will also improve the competitiveness of Australian wheat in both domestic and export feed markets.

"AWW will be suitable for use in feed and industrial markets, enabling other wheats (ASW, APW or AH) to be preserved for higher value export as well as domestic milling markets, delivering increased supply and revenue in the domestic supply chain," Mr Enright said.

"As a hard milling class, AWW will not explicitly be targeted at feed markets, either domestic or export, however these markets are already large and forecast to become larger."

AWW is expected to be included in the 2021 Classification Guidelines, with applications being considered from 2022.

In following years, AWW will feature in the Wheat Quality Australia Master List and the Wheat Standards, however, will not be available in commercial volumes for several seasons.