Queensland records two new local COVID-19 cases

Queensland has recorded two new local COVID-19 cases which are currently under investigation.



Both are truck drivers which returned positive tests in NSW and have since tested negative in Queensland.



Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said they were being looked at but were not considered a major risk.

"Both are truck drivers, both were detected by a New South Wales lab, but they have essentially not been to many places at all - they've mainly been with their family," Ms Palaszczuk said.

"I think one of them stopped for fuel in St George and Bollon, so we'll put those exposure sites up for people to look at but we are not overly concerned about these two."



Chief Health Officer Dr Jeannette Young said they were notified about the two cases late yesterday by NSW.



"These truck drivers were superb," Dr Young said.



"They did their routine testing and extra testing and they maintained social distancing at all times.



"They stayed at home when they weren't driving their trucks, so I think the risk is very low.

"We have subsequently re-tested both of those truck drivers and they've come back negative, so we're just working with NSW about what that actually means about those two positive tests and working out what we need to do going forward.

"They also travelled back into Queensland through the border and stopped at various places of course to get fuel and so forth and one stayed overnight in St George, so we will be putting up a number of exposure sites."



Dr Young said one driver lived in the Somerset region and one lived at the Sunshine Coast.

"I'm not concerned about the risks in these communities because these truck drivers did everything they should do but it is a point that we could have a case turn up anywhere."

Both families will now get tested and be in quarantine for 14 days unless it is determined there is no risk.



In a statement, Balonne Shire Mayor Samantha O'Toole said the Balonne Local Disaster Management Group met in St George this afternoon to discuss issues surrounding the truck driver's visit to Balonne Shire on the weekend.

"The LDMG has assessed the risk to communities in Bollon and St George - where he stopped for fuel and overnight accommodation - as 'low risk'," Ms O'Toole said.

"The driver subsequently has returned two negative tests in Queensland and the NSW sample is being re-tested.

"Everyone regarded as a close contact of the driver in Bollon and St George has been contacted and is in self-isolation."

Ms O'Toole said if anyone in Bollon or St George wanted to be tested for COVID-19, testing was available in both towns.

"Balonne Shire has one of the highest COVID-19 vaccination rates of any local government area in Queensland and this incident is a reminder of the importance of coming forward and being vaccinated."

In addition to the two new local cases, there were four new overseas acquired cases - one detected in hotel quarantine and three detected on a marine vessel



That brings the state total to 41 active cases and 1972 total cases.

8378 tests were conducted overnight, with 3,930,555 total tests conducted.



Seven people with COVID-19 have died and 1905 patients have recovered.



