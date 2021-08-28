Bountiful basil farm

+3







It's already a very profitable business that produces more than 30,000 bunches of fresh basil a week but Honeysuckle Farm also has a commercial kitchen and a site ready for planting macadamias or berry crops.

The 91.55-hectare property is close to the coast at Avondale, midway between the Sunshine Coast and Rockhampton.

Woolworths is an important customer for Honeysuckle, which also sells basil puree as an ingredient.

Owner Jenny Grant says the business, which has its own commercial kitchen, has the potential to generate significant margins by value-adding the puree with products like pesto.

The property is well equipped for growth. Two greenhouses for seedlings are paired with 11 production hothouses spanning 1.7546ha.



The property is well supplied with water, too. Honeysuckle has a 224-megalitre water allocation for the Kolan River plus five unregulated bores with a flow rate in excess of 100,000 litres an hour.

That growth could come in the form of macadamias, herbs or berries. Half the property is cleared and ready for planting.

"I was ready to plant the macadamias in September but decided to leave the canvas blank for someone to do something fabulous," Ms Grant said.



"I've done all the hard work: all the clearing and all the levelling's already done.



"All the pipes for the irrigation's already there, all they've got to do is come and decide what they want to do with it."



If she was only "20 years younger", Ms Grant said she would welcome food trail tours, plant an orchard and sell compost using waste generated by the basil operation.



A computerised sterilization and fertigation system is matched with 280 square metres of cold rooms, the commercial kitchen, processing room, packing, office and machinery areas.

The secluded sandstone homestead has three bedrooms and three bathrooms, with outdoor entertainment areas and a large swimming pool set in landscaped gardens.

Honeysuckle Farms is available for $5.6 million. Call First National McColms Real Estateagent Sandra Walk on 0427 765 910.

