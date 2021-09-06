Aussie sultanas promoted in new website

SMALL and mighty bites.

That's one of the phrases describing Australian grown sultanas on a new website promoting the fruit.

Dried Fruits Australia, with support from industry stakeholders and Hort Innovation, launched the new Australian Sultanas website to promote the nutritional benefits, taste and quality of Australian dried grapes.

The Australian Sultanas brand is a collaboration between Dried Fruits Australia (DFA), Sunbeam Foods and Australian Premium Dried Fruits.



The site features a fresh look, recipes, nutritional information, and gives consumers an insight into varieties of fruit and how it's produced.



DFA chairman Mark King said the new website would give customers a true representation of the Australian dried grape industry.

"It shows us just as we are; clean, green and healthy," he said.

"Consumers want to know the provenance of their food - where their fruit is coming from and how it's grown. This new website will show them just that."

NEW: The Australian Sultanas brand is a collaboration between Dried Fruits Australia, Sunbeam Foods and Australian Premium Dried Fruits.

Mr King said the demand for Australia's premium products already exceeded supply, and promotion of the country's dried grapes complemented the industry body's focus on attracting new investment in the industry.

"We want to make sure we keep our current customers, stay at the forefront of people's minds when they think of quality dried grapes, and make sure we have the next generation of consumers enjoying our fruit," he said.

The Australian Sultanas website can be viewed at: www.australiansultanas.com.au

