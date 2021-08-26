Narrogin Ag wins school challenge again

CONTINUING its winning streak was the Western Australian College of Agriculture (WACOA), Narrogin, after winning first place in the WSD Agribusiness WA State Ag School Merino Judging Challenge with a score of 339 points out of a possible 400 points at the Rabobank WA Sheep Expo & Ram Sale at Katanning.

The students in the winning team were Levi Wagenkenecht, Aaron Schilling, Tyson Lansdell and Libby Hardigham.

The competition format was altered in 2020 to meet COVID-19 regulations and was maintained for this year's competition.

To begin the day the students were allocated a stud to follow and assist, giving them the opportunity to gain some hands-on experience.

For the challenge they were required to judge a group of four rams from various studs, which they had to place in order according to the overall quality.

The students then had to provide their reasoning for the order through an oral description.

When orally presenting they were assessed on their use of terminology, fault identification, accuracy and public speaking manner.

The second place team in the WSD Agribusiness WA State Ag School Merino Judging Challenge were Aaron Cuthbertson (left), Jack Waters, Oliver McLeary and George Burt from WA College of Agriculture, Cunderdin.

The students were also assessed on their handling abilities which included mouthing technique, fleece opening technique, manner and low-stress stock handling.

Each student was scored out of 100, with their individual points being combined for the college's total score out of a maximum 400 points.

This year there were four students from four schools competing.

In second place was WACOA, Cunderdin, with a score of 307 points, closely followed by WACOA, Harvey, on 302 points and WACOA, Denmark, on 215 points.

Competition organiser and judge Kurt Wise, Wililoo stud, Woodanilling, said the students were very willing to learn and did a great job.

"They were very good, they knew what to look for and with some more time and experience there will definitely be some improvement in their skills and their ability to judge rams," Mr Wise said.

"The placement of one sheep in a different order separated second and third place so it could have easily gone the other way.

Blake Johnston (left), Jack Byrne, Alyssa Rijkers and Payton Marley from WA College of Agriculture, Harvey, placed third in the WSD Agribusiness WA State Ag School Merino Judging Challenge.

"It is a pleasure to be a judge for the challenge and there are some fantastic young adults coming through into the industry."

WSD Agribusiness sponsor Marcia Devenney said after listening and following the students around for the morning she was impressed by their knowledge.

"They did a very good job," Ms Devenney said.