High passed-in rate at WA wool auction

GROWERS who put wool up for auction at the Western Wool Centre (WWC) last week suffered their worst clearance in just over a year.

The same week that Farm Weekly reported exporter comments about skyrocketing shipping costs starting to hurt WA woolgrowers, buyers rejected 67.4 per cent of the 2977 Merino fleece bales catalogued by brokers last week.

The week-seven single-day sale of the Australian Wool Selling Program last week at the WWC saw not only the highest passed-in rate, but the 971 fleece bales sold was also the smallest single-day clearance for exactly one year and one week.

Australian Wool Exchange (AWEX) statistics show the only smaller clearance - and higher passed-in rate - in recent years at the WWC was week six of last season's selling program and the first week back from the annual three-weeks auctions recess.

Buyers at that sale in early August last year passed in 77.3pc of a slightly larger 3174-bale fleece offering and only 721 bales changed hands.

According to AWEX, the next smallest auction clearance - aside from last week - was 1077 bales sold in week 14 at the end of September last year, but that sale was also the smallest single-day offering in more than 12 months, with just 1481 bales catalogued.

Last week's small clearance and high passed-in rate was accompanied by a 55 cents fall in the Western Market Indicator (WMI) and falls of between 102c and 51c in the WWC fleece micron segment price guides.

The WMI finished at 1351c per kilogram clean, while the finer micron wools bore the brunt of buyer price caps and seller reluctance to meet the market.

Since the start of the current selling season finer micron fleece has generally attracted more of the patchy demand than mid and broader-micron wools.

But last week 2200c/kg greasy (3245c/kg clean) was as high as buyers were prepared to bid for a lot of 14.5 micron combing weaner wool appraised as MWF5S, with wool test statistics of 90 millimetre staple length, 26N/kt strength and 67.8pc yield.

That lot was passed in, as were two more of 15.2 and 15.1 micron fleece, both 78mm long, with 35 and 26N/kt strength and 66.7pc and 67.1pc yields which attracted second and third highest bids at 2121c/kg and 2000c/kg greasy (3180c/kg and 2981c/kg clean).

For more average specification wools, the 18 micron fleece price guide was hardest hit, plunging 102c to 1946c/kg clean, followed by the 19 micron guide which dropped 99c to 1609c/kg.

The 20 micron was the least affected fleece guide, slipping 51c to 1344c/kg, while the Merino cardings guide marked time at 916c/kg.

National trader Techwool Trading and local traders Fremantle Wool Trading and PJ Morris Wool were the three main buyers.

There are no wool auctions at the WWC this week, but there are several positive signs for the resumption of wool auctions next week.

While the WWC only traded one day last week, Melbourne and Sydney selling centres traded a second day, while the WWC was closed and their markets recouped some of their smaller losses from the first day.

The wash-up of last week's trading was losses in Melbourne and Sydney for 18-19 micron fleece were only half, at worst, of the losses at the WWC and falls in 19.5-21 micron wool prices in Melbourne and Sydney were generally 10c-20c lass than comparative falls at the WWC.

If prices continue to firm in Melbourne and Sydney this week, with only 32,343 bales on offer between them, then WWC prices may have some catching up to do next week.

Also, the Australian dollar has lost ground to the United States dollar which is used as an international currency by wool exporter clients to pay for Australian wool.

Two weeks ago an Australian dollar was worth US74c, last week it was worth US73c and this week it is worth less than US72c.

If that trend continues next week, effectively any price recovery at the WWC will not be reflected in the actual price in US dollars overseas clients pay for wool.

But perhaps the biggest influence next week will be a relatively reduced national offering, a factor picked up on by Westcoast Wool & Livestock broker and wool auctioneer Danny Ryan this week.

"The level of demand has been quite low the last couple of (sale) weeks and with national offerings around the 49,000-51,000 bale mark so far this season, it hasn't been a good recipe," Mr Ryan said.

"This week's small national offering is probably a good thing (to help restore demand for wool).

"Next week's offering, somewhere around the 40,000-41,000 (bale) mark, is a much more sustainable level than we have had so far (this season) and it seems to be where the market is happiest.

"I think there's a degree of positivity about next week - it's only small at this stage, but it's there."