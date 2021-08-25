Buckland Terrace makes $2.15 million

ROMA property Buckland Terrace sold under the auctioneer's hammer for $2.15 million on Wednesday morning.



The sale price of the 423 hectare (1044 acre) property is equal to $5083/ha ($2059/acre).



Three of the seven parties which registered to bid were active at the auction.



Located 15km south of Roma, the highly productive grazing property is located at the convergence of the Bungil and Bungeworgorai creek systems.



Buckland Terrace has a mixture of black and loamy fertile soils, ample water, and established buffel pastures.



The property is estimated to carry 100 breeders.

Infrastructure includes an equipped donga and a solid set of steel cattle yards.



The multi-title property is also recognised as being a sound rural investment.

The marketing of Buckland Terrace was handled by Daven Vohland, Elders.

