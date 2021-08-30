Life-changing decision leads to agricultural passion

ZOE Allington had no idea what she was in for when a Western Australian sheep farmer asked her to help with lambing on the Falkland Islands.

Growing up in the United Kingdom, Ms Allington had no background or experience in farming, but being a hands-on girl she accepted the farmer's invitation.

It proved a life-changing decision, as she found love in her husband Travis and also in the agricultural industry.

"Trav and I are from very different backgrounds," Ms Allington said.

"When we met, he was about to start lambing and I had just started school holidays.

"So he asked me to join him for a week and I thought, 'That sounds like fun, baby lambs sound cute'.

"Little did I know what I was about to get myself into."

Ms Allington moved to the islands, off the coast of South America, in 2014 to pursue an opportunity in teaching.

The Allington family Zoe, Jonah, 8, Travis and Oriana, 4.

It is hard to imagine she was ever a self-confessed city slicker, given how fast she adapted to farm life.

"I remember that first day lambing, there was a ewe down and it was struggling," Ms Allington said.

"Trav asked me to hold onto her because he couldn't get his hands into the right spot.

"He basically looked at me as if to say, 'You know what you have to do now, don't you?'

"And I took a deep breath and did what I had to do.

"I am very much the type of person, where if I am in something it is all or nothing."

Today, the couple run Allington Family Farm, a Merino sheep farm in Harvey Hills on several leased properties.

They pride themselves on their ability to supply sustainable, ethical and locally grown WA lamb.

What started as a weekend hobby for the Allingtons - with no more than 300 sheep - quickly progressed into a flock of 1300 breeding ewes.

The Allingtons are in the process of building a self-replacing flock.

It has been a journey for the couple, but as Ms Allington said, "you have to start somewhere".

And upon moving to rural Australia, Ms Allington made it her goal to learn more about agriculture.

She continued to work in teaching, while also helping her husband move and draft sheep in several onfarm jobs he picked up.

Did she ever think farming would become a full-time job?

The short answer is: No.

However, through reading, research and asking questions, she was able to form enough knowledge to run the farm alongside her husband.

"We started doing this for fun," Ms Allington said.

"I always loved animals, which I think is important, so I guess there was no surprise in terms of that side of things.

Oriana, 4, and Zoe Allington.

"But when it comes to farming, it definitely was, particularly as I had no knowledge or experience.

"I literally knew nothing."

In the first couple of years, the Allingtons raised their animals and sold them to abattoirs shortly after weaning.

However, soon enough Ms Allington started "questioning the sense of it".

She found that not coming from an agricultural background allowed her to have a different perspective on the enterprise.

'I thought, 'We are raising these animals, just to sell them to abattoirs, when they are worth much more than that'.

"So I reached out to local restaurants and we started supplying our lamb to them."

The Allingtons received weekly orders for their meat and "made it work", so the different cuts were accounted for.

Meanwhile, the leftovers were purchased by local butchers for a wholesale price.

Ms Allington said working with chefs helped highlight the quality of meat, which was something she labelled as "highly important".

This helped to market Allington Family Farm and last year they were approached by organisers of a farmers market in Perth, who asked if they would be interested in setting up a stall and selling their produce there.

As a small scale farming enterprise, it was a huge commitment.

The Allingtons pride themselves in sustainable and ethical farming practises

But they decided to give it a crack and said if it didn't work out, then it was nothing lost.

They had everything to gain from the markets, which changed the face of their business.

"We now attend four different farmers markets in Perth on a Saturday," Ms Allington said.

"Myself and Trav run one each and we have employed two girls to run the other two.

"It has reached a point where that is now our full-time income."

The markets have also helped the Allingtons educate consumers in traceability.

That is giving them knowledge and a better understanding of where their food comes from, who is producing it and what has gone into it.

"Being able to have those conversations with people and share with them the story of the meat and what happened to it has been an incredible journey for us," Ms Allington said, adding that they also bridge the rural and city divide through social media

She was inspired to use social media to educate others from her own experiences and initial lack of knowledge and understanding of what the industry was all about.

"I think when it comes to agriculture, farming and working with animals a lot of it comes down to the mentality you have.

"And if you are willing to learn and get involved it is just like any career.

"You can learn, make mistakes along the way and if you learn from those mistakes then you can keep improving and reach a point where you can see yourself growing."

Social media has also served as a powerful tool for the Allingtons to showcase how they are "challenging the norm".

It has done so by allowing them to share the practises they stand for and believe in.

Ms Allington said there were several farming practises, which were non-negotiable at Allington Family Farm.

"We are very passionate in ensuring we do as much as we can to only give treatments that are 100pc necessary," she said.

"We follow low stress stock handling and non-mulesing practices while running easy care, dual purpose Merino sheep, which require limited intervention in terms of animal health treatments.

"Animals are selected using science (ASBVs) ensuring ever improving eating quality and performance, they have free access to paddocks at all time (with exceptions for necessary animal health care such as shearing) and are not given any added hormones or antibiotics including in feed."

The Allington's decided to run Merino sheep because of the breed's maternal instinct and dual purpose in both meat and wool.

Crossbred rams are used to ensure the eating quality remains high, as well as to assist with early growth rates.

Recently, the Allingtons were forced to sell a portion of their ewe lambs to keep up with supply.

This season, the farm produced its highest number of lambs and Ms Allington anticipated numbers would continue to rise.

"Obviously it is a long process (building a self-replacing flock)," she said.

"We will see last year's drop all the way through.

"So they will be our first maidens that we have raised or kept and we will use them for mating."

Ms Allington added that while ewes were mainly Merino a percentage of crossbreds were also used, as they tried to figure out what worked best for their flock across the board.

She said while there had been benefits to running crossbreds, in early maturing lambs, there had also been downsides in the "shocking quality" of wool.

For farmers wanting to run a successful dual-purpose enterprise this was "not ideal".

Ms Allington found the Merino element had made shearing worthwhile and profitable.

"We are trying to create a dual purpose sheep that has the meat and wool quality in there is kind of the long term aim," she said.

"It is a slow process to get there, particularly as we started with nothing and had to buy in all these different lines of sheep.

"We are still trying to work out what works best in our system and that is an ongoing improvement we are working towards."

Lambing has also been among the challenges faced by the Allingtons, particularly as they run a higher number of older ewes.

The majority of the ewes lost in lambing this year were 'blue taggers', which Ms Allington said should have been sold last year.

"We couldn't afford to sell them because they wouldn't have been worth much," she said.

"And to then have to buy replacements and pay another 30 to 40pc on top of what they would have been worth to keep our numbers up.

"That's our challenge at the moment, but we will get there."

As well as sheep, the Allingtons run a small drove of free ranging Berkshire pigs, which they introduced to their system last year.

Initially the pigs were introduced for personal use, however the couple have reached a point where they are selling the meat at the markets.

"Pigs are pasture raised in paddocks and aren't housed at any point of their lives," Ms Allington said.

"The texture and flavour of Berkshire is very different to your stereotypical white pork that you buy from the supermarket.

"For us a lot of it is about advocating for what we believe in and educating the consumer."

As for future plans Ms Allington said beef was "definitely on the cards" in the next 12 to 18 months.

However, she said as everything had grown so rapidly, consolidation was important, as was not taking on too much at one time.

"At the moment there's only two of us doing things, so it becomes very intensive and full on," she said.

"We have to make it realistic at the moment until we get to a point where we can be like, 'OK now we need to look at getting someone to work with us' even if that is part-time to help with some of those jobs."

With big ambition comes the need for more land.

The Allingtons have set-up a crowdfunding campaign with the hope of securing a 26-acre block to help them fulfill their dream of expanding.

The couple want to restore the old dairy block to its former glory and transform it into a hub, which would connect the local community to agriculture and environment in a "real tangible way".

But they need to raise money to pay for all the implications.

"Our mission is to produce food using ethical and sustainable farming methods," Ms Allington said.

"We want to connect our customers to the food they consume and while doing so, change the way agriculture and food are thought about in a more positive, transparent and open light.

"The farm would be a place where people can come and escape to also learn more - think farm school holiday camps for young people.

"And also somewhere people can access quality food from farmers they know and trust.

"In the longer-term scale vision we talk about even opening our own restaurant where everything on the menu meat wise comes from what we produce.

"I am also really passionate about the accommodation side of things as well and renovating the old dairy and hay shed to its full potential."