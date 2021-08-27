Merinos a mainstay for Rhodes Pastoral

THERE is plenty of money to be made from Merinos and Boyup Brook-based operation Rhodes Pastoral can certainly attest to this.

Merino ewes are the mainstay of the operation's livestock enterprise and given what they are producing in dollar terms, they won't be exiting anytime soon.

The large scale operation, which covers 14,570 hectares in the Boyup Brook, Arthur River and Kojonup shires, is owned by the Rhodes family through their company DFD Rhodes Pty Ltd, founded by Donovan Francis Duncan Rhodes in the 1950s.

The Rhodes family's story in many ways is a story of Western Australia - as it has spanned the length and depth of the State and revolved around WA's biggest money earners - mining and agriculture.

Founder Don Rhodes started the company when he took on earthworks projects that helped build the Perth we know today, including construction of the runways for Perth Airport, earthworks for the Narrows Bridge, carting rocks for the Garden Island causeway and the goods train line through Canning Vale.

Regional WA and the Northern Territory also carry the mark of major projects by Mr Rhodes including the Lake Argyle diversion dam, the Useless Loop Salt Project, a section of the inland road to the north and the beef cattle road in the Top Springs region, Northern Territory.

The operation's mining and exploration activities in the Pilbara grew in parallel with the earthmoving arm of the business.

Merino ewes are the mainstay of the Rhodes Pastoral, Boyup Brook, livestock operation, in the belief there is plenty of money to be made from Merinos. Last season the enterprise joined 14,000 ewes to Poll Merino rams and 8000 Merino ewes to White Suffolk rams.

When it comes to agriculture, the Rhodes family's interest in the industry started in the 1960s when Mr Rhodes purchased the family's first piece of land at Boyup Brook, the majority of which had to be cleared.

The family ran the property in their own right for some years before then dividing it in half and leasing each half in turn to local brothers Darryl and Malcolm Gibbs.

It remained under lease for just over 20 years when Don Rhodes' surviving wife Dorothy and children Kenneth and Maxine decided to again pursue agriculture actively.

In 2004, they hired farm manager Michael Wright, who loves wool and is a sheep man through and through, and after some years operating the initial parcel of land, they entered a period of rapid expansion nearly quadrupling the hectares managed.

The family remains directly involved in the business with Ken's sons Christopher and Damien living and working on the farm.

When the family took the property back they had to stock it, so they chose the Merino as the breeding base and since then the aim has always been to produce a quality Merino product.

Mr Wright said you just can't beat the Merino as it is a true dual-purpose animal.

"You can get a quality natural fibre off them and they can produce a quality meat product," Mr Wright said.

"The fact we haven't put a sheep on a boat for two years just shows you can finish them as lambs and produce a quality carcase.

"Plus they have good fertility and our lambing rate this year is really proving just how good a dual-purpose animal they are."

Like Mr Wright, the operation's sheep manager Phil Corker, who has been working on the property since 2016, also believes strongly in the Merino and the advantage you get from running them due to their flexibility and versatility.

"They give you a good carcase and a good wool clip in one package and they also have good fertility," Mr Corker said.

Rhodes Pastoral sheep manager Phil Corker (left) and Rhodes Pastoral farm manager Michael Wright believe the Merino is the best dual purpose sheep breed available to Australian farmers.

"This year we are looking like marking 23,000 lambs from 22,000 ewes joined and some of our twinning mobs are going more than 150 per cent, you can't get much better than that.

"With them you have the all round money making package."

Today's flock of breeding ewes started from a solid base of 1700 Westerdale blood ewes which were returned in 2004 as part of the property lease arrangement with Darryl Gibbs.

Mr Wright said the initial ewes they took on as their foundation flock were very good ewes and they built the flock from that.

"We have stayed on the Westerdale bloodline since then because of the quality of those ewes," Mr Wright said.

"Obviously to get the numbers and grow the operation we have bought ewes of other bloodlines over the years, but in the main the purchased-in ewes have been joined to White Suffolk rams.

"We now no longer buy ewes as we now have our numbers large enough to select enough replacements (ewes) each year for our joining needs."

Last season the operation joined 22,000 ewes, 14,000 ewes to Poll Merino sires and 8000 ewes to White Suffolk rams and this coming season the aim is to join a total of 25,000 head.

Having a large number of ewes means the operation needs more than 400 rams a year for joining.

As a result it established a nucleus Merino flock to breed its Poll Merino sires in 2014 and it registered Boree Park White Suffolk stud in 2017.

Mr Wright said they established their nucleus Merino flock because as the operation grew they couldn't fulfil their ram requirements at the Westerdale ram sale.

"So now we just buy a handful of rams every year from the sale for the nucleus flock and breed our own, and I think it has worked out well for everyone," Mr Wright said.

Last year Mr Corker said they joined 800 ewes in the nucleus Merino flock and this year they will look at joining 1000 ewes.

"In 2016 when I started we were getting 10 to 12 rams from the nucleus flock, now we are bringing in 100 rams a year from it," Mr Corker said.

When it comes to selecting their sires for the nucleus flock, Mr Wright and Mr Corker look for five key attributes.

"They have to have good conformation and constitution, good feet, a wool type which will handle our environment and wool cut," Mr Corker said.

"Early growth is also now really important as we are selling all the wethers as lambs."

In terms of selecting replacement ewes, that occurs in late spring and generally it is Mr Corker who goes through all the ewes, however Westerdale stud principal Peter Jackson helps with selection of both rams and ewes for the nucleus flock.

When selecting the replacement ewes, early maturing traits are again important to Mr Corker but it is their wool quality which must stand out first.

"While I like the ewes to be early maturing, wool quality is the number one trait," he said.

"Always first by eye, then check with the hands, they must have stylish, bright, white wools, if there is no wool quality there she (the ewe) doesn't get a look in for the Merino flock."

The operation has three different joining times on the property to spread the lambing out slightly for the different mobs.

The ewes mated to White Suffolk rams are joined for five weeks from December 1 for a lambing starting May 1, while the nucleus Merino flock is joined on December 15 for six weeks and the rest of the ewes mated to Merinos are joined from December 20 for five weeks, for a lambing starting in the middle of May.

Given the size of the operation's breeding flock Mr Corker said he kept the joining process pretty simple and mated the ewes in large mobs with rams put in at 2 to 2.5pc.

"For the main Merino flock and the White Suffolks, the mating mob sizes are between 1000 to 2000 ewes while the nucleus flock is usually in mobs of about 300 to 400 head for joining," Mr Corker said.

"For simplicity it is just a lot easier for us to syndicate mate in big mobs, but when it comes to lambing we do cut them down to about a maximum of 600 ewes."

A critical part to the success of the operation's joining program in the eyes of both Mr Wright and Mr Corker is what they do pre-mating with the ewes and rams.

"What you do pre-mating with the ewes is where it is won and lost when it comes to getting lambs on the ground," Mr Corker said.

"Prior to joining we flush the ewes with lupins at a rate of 100 grams per day for two weeks and this continues into the first two weeks of joining," he said.

"This is critical in terms of getting the ewes cycling and in lamb.

"But it is also important to look after them feed wise in the lead up to lambing.

"After the lupin flush they are supplementary fed oats and lupins through the summer before being introduced to a more barley based feed in the weeks leading up to lambing via a lick feeder.

"As well as the grain they also have access to plenty of hay."

While the operation makes a point of ensuring its ewes are on a rising plane of nutrition and cycling at the point of joining, it doesn't forget about the rams either.

"The rams are also looked after in the lead up to joining with a good feed regime including lupins," Mr Wright said.

Pregnancy scanning the ewes at 45 days after the rams come out is another important practice in managing the breeding flock on the property.

At pregnancy scanning, which is done by local scanner Darren Chapman, anything that is dry in the Merino mating is marked out with a brown tag and downgraded to be joined to White Suffolks.

Then if those brown tagged ewes come back the next year after being mated to the White Suffolks and are again dry they are culled and sold.

Also at pregnancy scanning Mr Corker said they separated the twin and single bearing ewes in the nucleus flock and their maiden ewes so they could be looked after appropriately.

"This year our nucleus flock scanned more twins than singles," Mr Corker said.

"Overall we usually scan about 90pc of the ewes in lamb, which is a big number given the number of ewes we join."

Lamb marking is another important stage to ensure the lambs get the best start they can so they can go on and be turned off as quickly as possible.

The White Suffolk cross lambs are marked in early June and the Merinos in early July.

With animal welfare and best practice at the forefront of the operation at all times, the Merinos at marking are also treated with Tri Solfen, which the operation has been using for years and for the first time this year they also received Buccalgesic.

Mr Corker said they used both the treatments as they wanted to use the best practices possible in terms of animal welfare and to ensure the lambs had as little discomfort as possible.

At marking this year the operation marked just shy of 15,000 Merino lambs and 8000 White Suffolk cross lambs.

After being marked the lambs are turned back out with their mothers until weaning.

The Merino lambs are weaned in September on to good pastures and plenty of hay.

Mr Wright said the hay was critical as it provided the roughage they need to stimulate the rumen and get it working.

"You really want to get the rumen working because it means they will then get more out of the spring pastures and not go backwards," Mr Wright said.

For the ewe lambs the process for setting them up to be a future breeder begins at weaning when they are shorn for the first time and is one of three shearings they will go through before they have their first lamb.

Mr Wright said they started shearing the ewe lambs/hoggets three times in two years about three years ago.

"By doing this it helps with their growth and fecundity," Mr Wright said.

"Since we have started doing it we have improved the conception rates in our maidens by 10 to 15pc.

"It also helps line them up with the main shearing, on their third shearing, in time for their first lamb."

The system usually sees the ewe lambs shorn in September/October at weaning and then the next July before joining the main shearing the following February/March.

But Mr Corker said on the back of a good season, this year they shore them in May instead of July because they already had 80mm of wool on them.

"They averaged 17.5 to 18 micron and a four kilogram cut from eight months growth," Mr Corker said.

When it comes to the mature ewes they usually cut 6-7kg of 19.5 to 20.5 micron wool when shorn.

Mr Wright said they liked to stay in the 19.5 to 20.5 micron range as it was the sweet spot.

"We rarely go over 20.5 micron and certainly don't want to get any finer as we want the bulk," he said.

Bulk is certainly not a concern for the operation when you look at the number of bales of wool it produces a year.

In the 2020/21 financial year it produced 1100 bales and 1000 bales in the 2019/20 year.

Mr Wright said all the operation's wool was marketed through Wool Agency and rolled into the market over a two to three-month period, depending on how it was going, however last year they didn't sell any bales after what happened with the wool market through the COVID-19 pandemic.

"With the market back up and getting to somewhere it should be, we are now looking at selling some bales," Mr Wright said.

"In 2019/20 we averaged around 980c/kg greasy sweep the floor which was a good value and it (the market) is now starting to get somewhere back near those values.

"If we can get to $10-$11/kg greasy sweep the floor, I think most growers would be happy as it is good money."

In recent years the operation has changed the way it markets its wethers and what it is now doing highlights what can be achieved with a Merino when you give them the best chance.

Mr Wright said they now never kept a wether on the property through to a hogget as they were lamb producers and it was a "ewe only" farm.

"The wethers have always basically had to be gone before the next lot of lambs," Mr Wright said.

"Up until three years ago we used to just try to get them up in the paddock and sell them on to the live export market in March/April and anything that didn't make it was carried through and sold in the spring.

"Now we are finishing them and selling them to processors and they are all gone by the end of March.

"We went down the line of feeding them and producing a quality lamb product as we were not only worried about the future of the live export industry but we also wanted a change in terms of animal welfare.

"It's working really well and we won't be changing back.

"The secret to getting them up and selling them to the processor is how we background them and what they are fed in the finishing paddocks.

"We started aiming for the processing market three years ago and used to muck around with a chaser bin to mix the feed, but consistency with the blend was very hit and miss.

"We have since invested in a Supreme Twin tub mixer with onboard scales so ration accuracy has improved tenfold.

"Getting the ration right and finishing them properly means they are all now gone by nine to 10 months of age."

While in the main the operation aims to sell the Merino lambs out of the feedlot, last year they sold a line of 1200 Merino wether lambs as suckers straight off their mothers in mid October to V&V Walsh, Bunbury.

The line averaged 20kg dressed and returned $130 a head.

The process to get the wether lambs to market starts at weaning when they go out on good pastures and get hay poured into them to develop the rumen.

Then when the pastures begin to dry out the lambs are backgrounded on oats and lupins on lick feeders, they then go onto stubbles where they also have access to a backgrounding ration in lick feeders so they are ready to enter the finishing paddocks in January.

Prior to entering the finishing paddocks in January the wether lambs are shorn for the first time and also needled and drenched.

Mr Corker said he was continually drafting lambs in and out of the feedlot.

"We don't muck around, it is usually a B-train each time that goes in and goes out," Mr Corker said.

"Our aim is to get them in there at about 38 to 40kg liveweight and out at about 48 to 50kg after about six to eight weeks on the grain ration, we don't want them to slip under 23kg dressed."

In the finishing paddock the lambs are fed three different rations over the period, which all consist of barley, oats, lupins, canola oil and minerals and the difference between the rations is the amount of barley fed.

"Usually they are on the first two rations for two weeks each and the finisher ration for four weeks," Mr Corker said.

"Along with the ration they also have access to plenty of quality hay for roughage."

There are two other key factors which Mr Wright and Mr Corker also see as critical to being able to turn off the lambs like they do and that is shade and the desalination water system they use.

"The shade and desal water are critical and are just as important to how we finish the lambs as the feed that goes down their throat," Mr Wright said

"In terms of the water, clean water is very important as water is 50pc of what they consume."

In terms of providing shade the operation has erected shade sails in each of the paddocks and Mr Wright believes the simple structure works extremely well.

"When we drive by now if they are not eating or drinking they are chilled out under the shade and you can't tell me when they are doing that they are not just pumping on the weight," he said.

"With the shade, access to clean water and plenty of feed the lambs are happy and just put the weight on."

The operation also puts the tail of its Merino ewe lambs through the finishing paddocks once the wether lambs are sold and these are either sold to processors or graziers.

When it comes to the White Suffolk cross lambs, they are basically weaned and sold as suckers straight off their mothers through October.

"We are aiming to hit 22kg dressed with them which is the perfect weight to get the premium price," Mr Wright said.

"The lambs that don't make it as suckers in October are shorn and we usually get another draft off grass in November and what is then left goes into the finishing paddocks in December."

In general the majority of the operation's lambs are sold to V&V Walsh with the assistance of Elders Kojonup agent Jamie Hart and in the 2020/21 financial year the operation sold a total of 12,117 Merino and White Suffolk cross lambs (roughly a 50:50 split) for an average of $147 a head with Merinos averaging between $160 to $170 and the White Suffolk cross $130.

The top Merino line for the year realised $180 and it was for a line of 675 lambs which sold for 650c/kg dressed in February.

The prices the operation received in the 2019/20 year for its lambs were even better.

It averaged $161 for the 11,711 lambs sold and the best price it received for Merino lambs was $194 for a line of 666 averaging 24.1kg dressed.

Mr Corker said he could remember that line of lambs and they were thumpers.

"They were unbelievable and we were just shaking our heads when we got them in," Mr Corker said.

"It just shows if you get everything right you can produce and turn off a Merino lamb as well as a crossbred lamb."

Mr Wright said the prices they were receiving for the Merino lambs was certainly worth the effort they put in.

"The Merino lambs off the feed are a valuable product especially when you add in the value of the 2-2.5kg of wool you get off them.

"Even when you take out the costs of feeding which is about $20-$22 a head they are still well ahead of the White Suffolk cross lambs."

While the operation's lambs are sold in the main to V&V Walsh, all of its mutton sales go to WAMMCO and they have two bites of the cherry with it.

The operation sells its cast for age ewes in the spring while anything not in lamb in the White Suffolk mated flock at pregnancy testing is sold in March/April.

Mr Corker said most of the time they shear the cast for age ewes before they were sold but it depended on the market.

"Last year we didn't shear them before we sold them as the money was good, it was probably the first year we haven't shorn them," he said.

Mr Wright said the prices they have received for their stock over the past two years couldn't have been better.

"The meat market is at the top of its game and flying," he said.

"I don't know how much more we can squeeze out of it.

"I have budgeted for 650c/kg dressed for mutton this spring but it's currently sitting at 820c/kg dressed, that's really good money and I don't think it can go much further.

"It's (lamb and mutton market) been strong for a while now which has been great for everyone given last year's dip in the wool market."

To ensure the business can capitalise on these strong sheep and wool markets, Mr Wright said they put a lot of effort into growing good pastures as they are the key.

"If you put the time and effort in with your pastures you can produce large amounts of meat and wool plus grow really good crops," Mr Wright said.

"We have a good fertilising program which includes putting on super, potash and selenium," he said.

"We also manipulate the pastures and are continually reseeding the paddocks when they come out of crop with ryegrass and clover.

"Generally we reseed the pastures straight into the stubbles with a disc seeder at the beginning of April before we start our cropping program."

The cropping program makes up 40pc of the business and involves 4800ha being seeded annually to canola, barley, oats, lupins and faba beans, which is stored onfarm and either used as sheep feed or sold direct to market.

It also produces 5000 to 7000 rolls of silage and hay (oaten and ryegrass) each year for stock feed.

In addition to the sheep, the family also runs a breeding herd of 600 Angus breeders based mainly on Coonamble, Spring Hills, Ardcairnie and Koojan Hills bloodlines, calving down in April.

Mr Wright said in the past they used to run the sheep and cattle together but they don't anymore and have found running them separately works better.

"We basically run the cattle on the wetter country where we can't crop or run the sheep," Mr Wright.

Looking to the future the business isn't anticipating to expand its Merino numbers greatly.

Mr Corker said they ran the sheep at quite high stocking rates now and didn't want to push too much more.

"Currently our winter stocking rates sit at about 7 to 7.5 dry sheep equivalent for our mature ewes and 10 to 12 DSE for our ewe hoggets," Mr Corker said.

"While the season is great now and we had a soft finish last year which has set everything up for us this year, if we were to increase our numbers further and we get a tough season, it would be tough on the sheep.

"Because we don't carry dry sheep we wouldn't have the luxury of being able to offload them, meaning we would have to look at either dropping out some crop or selling breeding stock."

Emphasising their passion for Merinos, Mr Wright and Mr Corker are emphatic if tough seasonal conditions forced a choice between maintaining cropping hectares or reducing Merino breeding numbers, they say it would be difficult to ignore the profitability of what they agree to be the best dual purpose sheep breed available to Australian farmers.