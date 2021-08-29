Early sowing is key to chickpea establishment

THE Liebe Group has seen significant results to date in a trial conducted through the Grains Research and Development Corporation (GRDC) invested project, 'Increasing the profitability of the double break rotation in the MRZ of WA Wheatbelt through the incorporation of an early sown high-value pulse'.

The trial is led by Dandaragan-based, West Midlands Group.

The trial was sown this season by host grower Matt Hyde at the Liebe Group's Main Trial Site at Dalwallinu.

Exploring the economics of incorporating a second high-value break crop following an initial fallow break, this concept aimed to improve the overall economics of the rotation as well as the robustness of disease and weed control.

With treatments including a cereal crop (as current grower practice), early sown chickpeas, late sown chickpeas and late sown field peas, clear outcomes have already been seen.

The early sown (April 17) treatment of chickpeas has significantly higher biomass (see graph), which promises increased benefits for both crop yield and nitrogen deposits for future seasons.

Legumes in a rotation can have benefit to following years' cereal crops as they deposit nitrogen in the soil.

Research shows that the amount of nitrogen deposited correlates directly to the amount of biomass produced by a legume.

Comparison of early and late sown chickpea plants during nodulation scoring at Matthew Hyde's property, Dalwallinu.

As such, the higher biomass of the early sowing time has the potential to increase yield over the entire rotation.

This trial information will be presented at the Spring Field Day on Thursday, September 9.

Results on this season of the trial will be available in early 2022 to showcase how chickpeas can be successfully and profitably implemented into a rotation when optimal agronomic practices are employed.