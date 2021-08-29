Elders Four to Woodyarrup/Mianelup

A QUALITY line-up of young rams once again made decisions difficult for the judges in the Elders Expo Four competition at the Rabobank WA Sheep Expo & Ram Sale on August 19-20.

This year studs put forward 18 quality entries across the two classes - rams shorn before April 20 and rams shorn after April 20 - for judges Gavin Norrish, Angenup stud, Kojonup and Daniel Gooding, East Mundalla stud, Tarin Rock, to cast their eyes over.

The aim of the competition, which is into its 27th consecutive year of Elders sponsorship, is to crown the most outstanding two teams from the previous year's drop of rams in terms of evenness and type.

The biggest class by far was the prior to April 20 shearing, with 14 groups contesting this class, while the other class attracted four entries.

And in the bigger class it was the Dewar family's Woodyarrup stud, Broomehill, which claimed top honours and took home the rosette for the best four rams shorn before April 20.

The quality team of upstanding Merino rams from Woodyarrup made a big impression on the judging pair for not only their evenness but also their wool quality and structures.

Mr Norrish said all four Woodyarrup rams had great make and shape.

"They are sound on their feet and have length and width of body," Mr Norrish said.

"They also have big, strong heads and muzzles plus they all carry good, long-stapled medium wools."

The Woodyarrup team was made up of June and August-drop rams sired by Woodyarrup 120175 (Whoppa), Woodyarrup 170313 (Wilfred), Orrie Cowie 140050 (Trojan) and Woodyarrup 140149.

The four March blade shorn rams had current wool tests of 20.6 micron, 2.8 SD, 99.4 per cent comfort factor (CF); 21.0 micron, 2.7 SD, 99.4pc CF; 21.9 micron, 2.8 SD, 99.2pc CF and 21.3 micron, 3.4 SD and 99.1pc CF.

Kevin Broad (left) and Nathan King (right), Elders stud stock, congratulated the East Strathglen stud, Tambellup, on placing second in the Elders Expo Four shorn before April 20 class. With the group of March shorn Poll Merino rams were Braden and Robert Lange, Narrogin, East Strathglen stud principal Rohan Sprigg and Terry Crapella, Kojonup.

In terms of bodyweight the four rams weighed in at 141 kilograms, 135kg, 138kg and 143kg.

Finishing second in the class for rams, shorn before April 20 was the Sprigg family's East Strathglen stud, Tambellup, with a team of four Poll Merino rams which were blade shorn in March.

Mr Norrish said the East Strathglen team was a good even group and all four rams oozed quality.

"They all have great wools which display lovely nourishment," he said.

"They are also well-grown, structurally correct sires."

The team was made up of an ET-bred son of West Plains Mercenary, an East Strathglen Trump son and two sons of East Strathglen Glen 1.

In terms of wool figures, the team had measurements of 20.3 micron, 2.6 SD, 99.9pc CF; 20.9 micron, 3.7 SD, 98.1pc CF; 18.5 micron, 2.6 SD, 99.6pc CF and 18.9 micron, 2.8 SD and 99.7pc CF.

In the class for rams, shorn after April 20 it was the Richardson family's Mianelup stud, Gnowangerup, that finished in top spot.

The Wiringa Park stud, Nyabing, placed second in the Elders Expo Four shorn after April 20 class. With the group of Poll Merino rams were Nathan King (left), Elders stud stock, Wiringa Park stud principal Allan Hobley, Corey Nelson, Nyabing, Bruce Pengilly, Esperance and Philip Russell, Katanning.

Mianelup's team of Poll Merinos clearly impressed the judges with Mr Gooding giving plenty of praise to the team when it was announced the winner.

He said they were a very even team of rams that displayed good early growth.

"All four rams are structurally correct and early maturing," Mr Gooding said.

"They also carry bright, white, well nourished wools which are a pleasure to look at."

The team carried fibre diameter figures of 20.9 micron, 20.1 micron, 21.1 micron and 19.6 micron to go with bodyweights of 106kg, 110kg, 117kg and 110kg.

In terms of carcase data, the team had scans of 38mm, 37mm, 37mm and 37mm for eye muscle depth and 4mm, 4.5mm, 7mm and 5mm for fat.

In terms of the breeding of the team, one ram was by Mianelup Keith, two were by Mianelup Hercules and one was from a Moorundie blood syndicate mating.

After claiming the win last year in this class the Hobley family's Wiringa Park stud, Nyabing, had to settle for second place with its team of Poll Merinos.

The Wiringa Park team had four different sires represented.

There was a son of Glenlea Park Smithy 180173, which sold for $100,000 at the 2019 Adelaide Ram Sale, an ET-bred son of Glenlea Park 170614, a son of Moorundie NE73 and a son of Wiringa Park 434.

Mr Gooding said the Wiringa Park team was an impressive foursome and all four were good young sheep which have the potential to grow out extremely well.

"They all have terrific skins and nice sappy wools," Mr Gooding said.

The Elders Expo Four shorn after April 20 class was won by the Mianelup stud, Gnowangerup. With the group of Poll Merino rams were Nathan King (left), Elders stud stock, Mianelup stud principal Elliot Richardson, Jarrad Beech, Tenterden, Brenton Addis, Gnowangerup, Kevin Broad, Elders stud stock, Josh Leppens, Mianelup stud and Tim Spicer, Elders stud stock manager.

"They are also good on their feet and have nice long bodies."

The June/July-drop rams had current wool tests of 21.5 micron, 3.2 SD, 99.0pc CF; 18.8 micron, 3.0 SD, 99.3pc CF; 18.8 micron, 2.6 SD, 99.7pc CF; 19.6 micron, 3.2 SD and 99.5pc CF.

The team had bodyweights of 101.5kg, 112.5kg, 111.5kg and 115.5kg.