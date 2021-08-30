East Mundalla Poll Merino makes $51,000

IT was a sale for the ages at last week's Rabobank WA Sheep Expo & Ram Sale at Katanning, on August 19-20, as vendors, buyers and agents saw prices hit the highest levels in the past two decades and a record-breaking average was achieved.

Prices topped at $51,000 for an East Mundalla Poll Merino sire, which is the best price achieved in the sale since 2001 when $54,000 was paid for a full wool Willemenup Poll Merino ram, while the average smashed the five-figure mark for the first time and finished at $13,156 to now stand as the best ever recorded in the sale's 103 year history.

The previous best sale average was set in 1989 at $9738, when prices in that sale topped at $220,000.

All up in the sale 14 studs presented 23 rams for sale under the Elders and Nutrien Livestock banners and 16 were sold under the hammer for an average of $13,156.

With the Manunda stud's supreme exhibit August shorn Poll Merino ram that sold for the sale's $30,000 second top price to the Coromandel and Canowie Fields studs were Nathan King (left), Elders stud stock, buyers Michael and James Campbell, Coromandel stud, Gairdner and Jason Griffths, Canowie Fields stud, Gairdner, Scott, Wayne and Luke Button, Manunda stud, Tammin and Mitchell Crosby, Nutrien Livestock Breeding.

In comparison, in last year's sale 14 rams sold from 20 offered to a top of $33,000 and an average of $9800.

Elders stud stock manager Tim Spicer said it was a very strong sale which saw most vendors' reserves met or well exceeded.

"It was an excellent line-up of rams and the quality was there right through the catalogue and it was also pleasing to see nearly 40 registered buyers for the sale," Mr Spicer said.

"The top rams received plenty of support and it was great to see the WA stud fraternity buying strongly during the sale as they looked to reinvest in new genetics for their flocks on the back of the strong markets.

"Having the sale on AuctionsPlus worked well as it opened it up to Eastern States' buyers and allowed them to operate.

"We saw pleasing results on the platform with up to 20 registered buyers online at times, while two rams were purchased through AuctionsPlus by buyers located in New South Wales and Victoria.

"It was certainly a very positive sale to kick start this year's Merino ram selling season."

Kevin Broad (left), Elders stud stock, buyers Robyn, Lauren, holding baby Brooklyn and James Steel, Carribber stud, Southern Cross, Wililoo stud co-principal Rick Wise, Woodanilling and Russell McKay, Elders stud stock, with the Wililoo ram that sold for the sale's $18,000 third top price.

Nutrien Livestock Breeding representative Mitchell Crosby was equally as pleased with the final sale result.

"It was an outstanding sale and one of the strongest seen at this venue for many years," Mr Crosby said.

"It was a quality line-up of rams from start to finish and as a result buyers bought with confidence resulting in some really high prices being achieved.

"The sale was well-supported by WA stud buyers in the main looking to reinvest in their flocks but they were pushed on occasions by commercial producers.

"Hopefully it is a sign of things to come for the main ram selling season, it was certainly a good way to start the season."

When it came to the $51,000 top price it was achieved right at the start of the sale when Elders auctioneer James Culleton stood over an upstanding East Mundalla Poll Merino sire, which was offered jointly through Elders and Nutrien Livestock.

With the Barloo Poll Merino ram that sold for $15,500 to the Olinda stud, Wyalkatchem, were Kevin Broad (left), Elders stud stock, who represented the buyer, auctioneer James Culleton, Elders stud stock, Elders representatives Alex Prowse and Lauren Rayner and Fraser and Timm House, Barloo stud, Gnowangerup.

Mr Culleton took an opening bid of $25,000 on the well-made PP (double Polled) sire, which showed good bone and structure.

From there the price rose quickly as a bidding war broke out and in no time Mr Culleton had passed by his opening request of $40,000 for the ram, which had left the shed silent.

As the price began to nudge the $50,000 mark the bidding slowed as the interested parties considered their next move.

Eventually at $51,000 Mr Culleton knocked the long-bodied, stylish woolled ram down and the House family, Barloo and Willemenup studs, Gnowangerup, which bid with the support of Elders stud stock representative Russell McKay, was named as the buyer.

Buyer Richard House said they saw the ram for the first time at Katanning and liked it as soon as they saw it.

"We did a bit of scouting around on Thursday about the ram and made our final decision to buy him this morning," Mr House said.

Auctioneer James Culleton (left), Elders stud stock, buyers Brooke, Peter and Jeffery Rintoul, Auburn Valley stud, Williams and Clinton and Rick Wise, Wililoo stud, Woodanilling, with the Wililoo ram that sold for $14,250.

"We are really impressed by his balance, outlook and growth plus he has a very soft, good-testing wool and the type of wool we like.

"The ram will be a new bloodline for us and we believe he will complement and help advance both the Barloo and Willemenup Poll flocks.

"We certainly have confidence in his genetics as his brothers which were also on display also looked very good and were even in type."

The ET-bred, March shorn, 143 kilogram ram is by East Mundalla Masterbuilt 53 and out of East Mundalla 28, which is a daughter of Oakbank 44.

Shayne Mackin (left), Kamballie stud, Tammin, Mitchell Crosby, Nutrien Livestock Breeding, Curtis Mackin, Kamballie stud and Kevin Broad, Elders stud stock, with the Kamballie Merino ram that sold for $12,500 to the Arrin Park stud, Three Springs and the Poll Merino ram that sold to Stud Park South Poll stud, Willaura, Victoria, on AuctionsPlus, for $13,000.

On the wool front it had current test figures of 19.5 micron, 2.8 SD, 14.2 CV and 99.6 per cent comfort factor.

Losing bidder on the top-priced ram was the Cowan family, Crichton Vale stud, Narembeen, that was supported in their bidding by Elders stud stock representative Nathan King.

Manunda

After being sashed the supreme exhibit the day before, Manunda 65, from the Button family's Manunda stud, Tammin, attracted plenty of attention in the sale pens before the sale got underway.

As soon as Nutrien Livestock auctioneer Mark Warren stood over the full wool Poll Merino sire, which was the stud's sole entry in the sale, buyers gathered and took notice.

Mr Warren took an opening bid of $25,000 on the upstanding sire, which was being offered jointly through Nutrien Livestock and Elders, and following a few quick bids it was Mr King who prevailed, representing a syndicate of buyers, as the sale's $30,000 second top price.

When called upon Mr King nominated the Campbell family, Coromandel stud, Gairdner and the Griffiths family, Canowie Fields stud, Gairdner, with a semen share going to the Beech family, Rothbury stud, Tenterden.

Michael Campbell said the Manunda ram was the type of ram that didn't come around very often and he first took a liking to it at this year's Make Smoking History Wagin Woolorama.

"I loved the ram at Woolorama and I have followed its progress since then," Mr Campbell said.

"He has really good purity and balance plus a real sire's wool, which he carries right down to his belly.

"He slots really well into our breeding objectives and we think he will complement our flock."

Fellow buyer Jason Griffiths also couldn't believe his luck in being able to secure such a quality sire, saying it was not often rams of the Manunda ram's quality come on to the market.

"Structurally he is as good as you will see and his structure was something I really loved," Mr Griffiths said.

"His other real asset is his wool.

"He comes from a good wool family in the Manunda stud and carries a top breeding wool, which is soft and white with great crimp definition."

The four-tooth, 142 kilogram ram is ET-bred by Manunda 1310 (a son of Banavie 333), which the Manunda stud sold to the Woolkabin stud, Woodanilling, for $30,000 in 2018 and out of a Moorundie Geoffrey blood ewe, which was sashed a champion at the Perth Royal Show.

It had current wool figures of 21.6 micron, 3.3 SD, 15.1 CV and 99.3pc CF.

Wililoo

It was a good two days out for the Wise family's Wililoo stud, Woodanilling, after outstanding success in the show ring on Thursday, success followed them into the sale.

The stud offered through Elders two full wool Merino sires and a March shorn Poll Merino ram which all sold for an average of $11,917.

Leading the way in the Wililoo team was its two-tooth Poll Merino when it sold for the sale's $18,000 third top price to the Steel family's Carribber stud, Southern Cross.

Robyn Steel, who attended the sale with son James, daughter Lauren and granddaughter Brooklyn, said it was the first Wililoo sire they had purchased and they were impressed with their new stud sire when they saw it for the first time at the sale.

"Its stance and structure with nourished white wool will suit the eastern Wheatbelt conditions," Ms Steel said.

"It will complement our sheep and the direction we are taking the stud."

The upstanding, stylish woolled, AI-bred ram is by Willandra 447 and had current wool figures of 21.2 micron, 3.6 SD, 17.2 CV and 98.4pc CF.

In the show ring it was sashed the reserve champion March shorn strong wool Poll Merino ram.

Wililoo's success continued when it sold its grand champion August shorn Merino ram for $14,250, which was the highest price paid for a Merino ram in the sale, to the Rintoul family's Auburn Valley stud, Williams.

Peter Rintoul said after buying a Wililoo Poll Merino ram last year, the family was keen to add a Wililoo Merino sire into their AI and paddock mating programs.

"While the progeny from the Wililoo Poll sire are only lambs, they look good so far," Mr Rintoul said.

"We have confidence in the Wililoo breeding, highlighted in their excellent show and sale results at Katanning this year.

"I saw this ram at the Narrogin Long Wool Day and was impressed by him and thought he would match in with our breeding program.

"He has size and scale, stands correctly with heavy cutting, free growing, nourished white wool."

The four-tooth ram, which is by Wililoo Hector and out of a ewe carrying Orrie Cowie Trojan bloodlines, had wool figures of 20.1 micron, 3.0 SD, 15.0 CV and 99.3pc CF.

The stud's second full wool Merino ram sold at $3500 to PC Horne, Woodanilling.

The four-tooth sire was sired by Angenup Kevin and had wool figures of 20.7 micron, 3.0 SD, 14.7 CV and 99.2pc CF.

Barloo

The House family's Barloo stud, Gnowangerup, this year offered a single March shorn Poll Merino sire in the sale through Elders.

Mr Culleton took an opening bid of $12,500 on the long, stretchy two-tooth ram and after some quick fire bidding it was finally knocked down at $15,500 to Elders stud stock representative Kevin Broad, who was bidding on behalf of the Eaton family's Olinda stud, Wyalkatchem.

Mr Broad, who classes the Olinda flock, said after pursuing a Collinsville sire for $62,000 last year, the Barloo ram was a good opportunity to produce a new family line of ewes for the Collinsville ram.

"Great outlook and carcase, square body and strong sire's muzzle with good white medium wool," Mr Broad said.

"He will do well at Olinda."

The ram is PP and is sired by Greenfields Caesar, which was purchased by the Barloo, Wililoo and Seymour Park studs for $30,000 at the 2017 Adelaide Ram Sale.

It had current wool figures of 19.1 micron, 3.3 SD, 17.5 CV and 99.5pc CF.

Kamballie

The Mackin family's Kamballie stud, Tammin, offered a Merino and a Poll Merino sire, which were both March shorn in the sale, under the Nutrien Livestock and Elders banners.

Up first for the stud was its Poll Merino, which displayed good width of body and presence in the pen.

After an opening bid of $8000, it wasn't long before Mr Warren had reached five figures as buyers showed interest in the bright-woolled ram.

Finally at $13,000 it was Eastern States' buyer Pat Millear, Stud Park South Poll stud, Willaura, Victoria, operating on AuctionsPlus, who prevailed as the buyer.

The Millear family is no stranger to Kamballie genetics as it purchased a Kamballie sire for $25,000 privately at the 2018 Australian Sheep & Wool Show at Bendigo, Victoria.

Mr Millear said the main reason he purchased the Kamballie sire out of the sale was because they wanted to continue and reinforce the Kamballie bloodline in their flock.

"We have had good success with Rookie in the flock with him throwing well-structured, good woolled sheep, so we saw this ram as a chance to continue the bloodline," Mr Millear said.

"I keep in contact with Shayne (Mackin) regularly and just asked him what he had around this year and he told me about this sire.

"I looked at his pictures, videos and pedigree online and was impressed.

"I also spoke to the agents who backed up what I was seeing.

"From the videos and pictures he appears to be a well-structured ram, with a massive sire's head, good constitution and a handy wool.

"He really ticks all the boxes and we think he matches in well with our requirements."

The two-tooth ram is sired by Kamballie Rookie 2 and had wool test results of 21.8 micron, 2.8 SD, 12.6 CV and 99.5pc CF.

When it came to the Kamballie Merino sire it was just $500 behind in price compared to its Poll compatriot when it was knocked down at $12,500 to Nutrien Livestock Breeding representative Mitchell Crosby, who was bidding on behalf of return Kamballie buyer the Arrin Park stud, Three Springs.

Mr Crosby said the Merino ram would be a new bloodline for Arrin Park.

"He is a big sire with a beautiful structure plus he also has a lovely, bold crimping, well-nourished, white wool and a beautiful head," Mr Crosby said.

"The Arrin Park stud has purchased rams from Kamballie before and they are working well and we hope this ram will do the same."

The two-tooth ram is by White River 49 and had current wool tests of 19.3 micron, 2.9 SD, 15.1 CV and 99.7pc CF.

Angenup

The Norrish family's Angenup stud, Kojonup, offered and sold two Poll Merino sires - one full wool and one March shorn - through Elders at an average of $9500.

With the Angenup ram that sold for $10,000 to the Seymour Park stud, Highbury, were Nathan King (left), Elders stud stock, Rod Norrish, Angenup stud, Kojonup, buyer Clinton Blight, Seymour Park stud and Alex Prowse, Elders Kojonup.

Claiming the $10,000 top price in the Angenup team was the stud's upstanding full wool sire which was sashed the reserve champion August shorn medium wool Poll Merino ram in the show.

The deep, square, long-stapled ram is headed to Highbury after Clinton Blight, Seymour Park stud, had the final $10,000 bid on the ram.

Mr Blight said the ram would be a new bloodline for Seymour Park as it had never purchased a ram from Angenup in the past.

"I went down to Angenup a couple of weeks ago and picked him out then," Mr Blight said.

"He is a big, deep ram that moves very well and has a magnificent outlook.

"In terms of his wool you can't fault that either.

"It is a beautiful, white, waxy wool with an incredible staple length about it."

Nathan King (left), Elders stud stock, who represented buyer the Belka Valley stud, Bruce Rock and Lachy Norrish, Angenup stud, Kojonup, with the Angenup ram that sold for $9000.

The ram had current wool tests of 20.2 micron, 3.2 SD, 15.8 CV and 99.6pc CF and is sired by Mianelup Bubba.

When it came to Angenup's March shorn sire it sold at $9000 to return buyers Phil and Robyn Jones, Belka Valley stud, Bruce Rock.

The couple left their buying order with their classer Nathan King after they were unable to attend the sale due to shearing.

"We saw the ram at the Narrogin Long Wool Day and picked him out as we believe he will complement the Angenup family we already have in the stud," Mr Jones said.

"We have had the Angenup family in our stud since its inception in 2003 when we purchased an Angenup ram as a foundation sire.

"He is a very uncomplicated, beautifully put together, well-balanced, plain-bodied ram with a nice, bold medium wool.

"We also liked his breeding.

"He is a grandson of Old Ashrose Will and this is a bloodline which has proven itself in our flock as their is a fair bit of it in our Claypans family."

The well-nourished, long-bodied ram is sired by Mianelup Bubba and had wool figures of 19.2 micron, 2.7 SD, 14.0 CV and 99.6pc CF.

Coromandel

The Campbell family, Coromandel stud, Gairdner, not only featured as a buyer in the sale but was also on the vendors' list when it offered and sold a March shorn Poll Merino ram through Elders.

The 113kg, stylish woolled ram was purchased by the Higham family, Barooga stud, Williams, at $8000.

With the Coromandel ram that sold for $8000 to the Barooga stud, Williams, were Nathan King (left), Elders stud stock, Michael and James Campbell, Coromandel stud, Gairdner, buyer Andrew Higham, Barooga stud and Peter Moore, Nutrien Livestock, Williams.

The ET-bred ram is by Nerstane Dereck and had current wool tests of 20.1 micron, 3.6 SD, 17.7 CV and 98.6pc CF.

Mr Higham said the ram would be a new bloodline for his stud in terms of Coromandel but they had used Nerstane bloodlines previously in the flock.

"We were most impressed by his wool quality as he has thickness, density and style in his wool," Mr Higham said.

"He also has a good back-end and good growth, while his set of ASBVs are also very good and include a positive figure for muscle.

"We think he will fit in nicely with what we are trying to achieve."

Seymour Park

Regular sale vendors the Blight family, Seymour Park stud, Highbury, offered two March shorn Poll Merino sires through Elders and one found a new home selling at $7250.

The well-grown, stylish woolled Willandra 447 son was knocked down to Mr King, who was taking buying instructions over the phone from return Seymour Park buyers the Morrison family, San-Mateo stud, Brookton.

Mr King, who classes for San-Mateo, said the Morrison brothers purchased a Seymour Park ram last year and were really keen to add another one to this mating program.

Nathan King (left), Elders stud stock and Seymour Park stud principal Clinton Blight, Highbury, with the Seymour Park ram Mr King purchased for the San-Mateo stud, Brookton, for $7250.

"The Morrisons are boosting their numbers through syndicate matings," he said.

"The ram is similar to the Seymour Park ram they purchased last year in length of body and crimp and style of its wool."

The ram was sold carrying current wool figures of 20.6 micron, 3.0 SD, 14.3 CV and 99.4pc CF.

Rhamily

The Rhamily stud, Calingiri, was the second stud to offer in the sale and it put forward three March shorn Poll Merino rams through Nutrien Livestock.

Two of the three sold under the hammer for an average of $5750, while the third sold immediately after the sale.

Mitchell Crosby (left), Nutrien Livestock Breeding, buyer Jack Webster, Kylie stud, Cuballing, Rhamily stud principal Ray Edmonds, Calingiri and Grant Lupton, Nutrien Livestock, Wongan Hills, with the Rhamily ram that sold for $6500.

Taking top honours in the Rhamily offering was its second ram, an upstanding, long-bodied sire by Rhamily Will, when it sold at $6500 to the Webster family's Kylie stud, Cuballing.

Buyer Jack Webster said they picked the ram out at the Narrogin Long Wool Day after being impressed by its wool and carcase traits.

"He is a big strong, upstanding sire with a good, bold crimping wool," Mr Webster said.

"Hopefully he will breed an excellent line of ewes for our operation."

The ram had current wool tests of 18.8 micron, 2.8 SD, 15.0 CV and 99.6pc CF.

The other Rhamily ram to sell under the hammer was purchased by long-term commercial clients the King family, King Farming Pty Ltd, Calingiri, at $5000.

This ram was sired by Rhamily Ted and had wool figures of 21.5 micron, 2.7 SD, 12.5 CV and 99.6pc CF.

Rounding out the stud's sales was a Poll Boonoke Bobcat son, after being passed in at auction the 21.4 micron, 3.0 SD, 14.3 CV, 99.1pc CF ram was purchased by the Auburn Valley stud, Williams, for $3000.

Tilba Tilba

The Rintoul family's Tilba Tilba stud, Williams, was one of the last vendors to sell.

The stud offered up two full wool Merino sires through Elders and one sold under the hammer at $4000 to first-time buyer Callan Hewett, Calcorp Holdings, Corrigin.

With the Tilba Tilba ram that sold for $4000 were auctioneer James Culleton (left), Elders stud stock, Stuart Rintoul, Tilba Tilba stud, Williams, buyer Callan Hewett, Calcorp Holdings, Corrigin and Andrew Rintoul, Tilba Tilba stud.

Mr Hewett said the Tilba Tilba ram was a very complete ram in terms of its wool quality and structure.

"He has a beautiful fleece of wool on him," Mr Hewett said.

"It's a fine long-stapled wool with plenty of crimp definition.

"He is also structurally sound with a good body."

The ram, which was judged the reserve champion August shorn fine wool Merino ram in the show, is by a Tilba Tilba sire and had wool test figures of 18.2 micron, 3.0 SD, 16.2 CV and 99.8pc CF.

Willemenup

The Gnowangerup-based Willemenup stud, owned by the House family, offered a March shorn Poll Merino ram in the line-up and it will now make its way to New South Wales.

The large-framed, top woolled ram was purchased at $3000 by a buyer operating on AuctionsPlus based at Grenfell in NSW.

The two-tooth ram, which displayed a top structure in the pen, is sired by Willemenup Julius and has current wool tests of 18.3 micron, 2.9 SD, 15.8 CV and 99.7pc CF.