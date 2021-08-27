Two South Australian farms for sale after a century of ownership

Separate owners of two South Australian farm properties for more than a century have made the decision to sell.



The first is near Quorn in the shadow of the Flinders Ranges and six hours travel time away in the south-east is the second, at Parrakie.



The spectacular Quorn farm covers 5128 hectares and is being offered in four lots after being owned by the Stokes family for between 84 and 114 years.

The Parrakie mixed farming block is on 412ha and is for sale for the first time in a century.

The Quorn group of properties - Blue Hills 2419ha, Hills 2174ha, Top Place 440.1ha and Long Paddock 94.5ha is offered by sale by Nutrien Harcourts.



Blue Hills is on the Wilochra plain, 21km southeast of Quorn, and is split into eight main and two holding paddocks.



The paddocks were refencing within the last two decades and listed improvements include three-stand shearing shed and yards.



Three main bores and three dams service the whole property.



Blue Hills has been used for the Merino breeding program running 600 ewes and 400 replacements average over a long period.



Hills is 21km north of Quorn and is said to have some of the most spectacular scenery in the southern Flinders Ranges.



It offers commercial grazing, a lifestyle escape and even a tourism business.



The Parrakie farm also has a three-bedroom timber framed home with two living areas. Picture: Elders Real Estate.

The vendor has been operating a 4WD self-drive and camping business there.



Top Place is 23km from Quorn in the picturesque Arden Vale valley with the gum lined Mount Arden Creek running through the property.



It also has a shearing shed and yards, plus a cottage.



Directly opposite is Long Paddock which agents say is excellent land for the lifestyle person with "the ability to trap a few goats to supplement their lifestyle income".



"This group of properties represent country that has been tightly held for up to 114 years giving the intending purchasers access to a once in a lifetime opportunity," agents say.



The four lots will be auctioned on October 13 at the Quorn Bowling Club. For more information contact Tim Wooley or Simon McIntyre on 08 8642 4710.

Just over 20km from Lameroo is the long-held Parrakie farm.



It features nine main paddocks suitable for cropping and grazing.



It has a two-stand stand shearing shed and sheep yards plus sundry shedding.



It also has a three-bedroom timber framed home with two living areas.



Expressions of interest for the farm close on September 30. For more information contact Gavin Clarke 0417 859 733 or Jarryd Finch 0407 722 737 at Elders Real Estate.

