Toowoomba Wellcamp quarantine facility to be built

A dedicated regional quarantine facility will be built at Wellcamp Airport following months of discussion.

Announced this morning by Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk, the fit-for-purpose facility will have 1000 beds.



The Queensland government have entered into an agreement with the landowner, Wagner Corporation, to bring the facility to life and it is expected to be in use by the end of this year.

"With purpose-built facilities like this one, we can manage arrivals into Queensland more safely and reduce the risk of COVID spreading into our community," Ms Palaszczuk said.



"It is a race - this is a race.

"We don't know what's next, we need to get these facilities up and running."

Ms Palaszczuk said she expected the Wellcamp facility to be "better than Howard Springs".

HISTORY:

Toowoomba Wellcamp Airport may quarantine international travellers

Wellcamp Airport quarantine centre planning continues

Premier Palaszczuk urges the federal government to prepare for the future

Premier pressed over Toowoomba quarantine facility hub by opposition

Ms Palaszczuk said it was clear there was an urgent need for more fit-for-purpose quarantine facilities throughout Australia.



"This is further action my government is taking to keep Queenslanders safe," she said.

"As Australia contends with the dangerous Delta variant, Queensland must have alternatives to hotel quarantine that offer enhanced public safety.

"That's why we're getting on with building the Queensland Regional Accommodation Centre."



Wagner Corporation will build the facility, with the accommodation modules to be manufactured in Queensland.



Wagner Corporation chairman John Wagner outlines the site plan for the proposed Toowoomba Wellcamp Airport quarantine facility to Toowoomba Mayor Paul Antonio.

The Queensland Government will operate the facility once it is up and running.

Wagner Corporation expects the first stage of the facility to be delivered for use by the end of 2021.

Health Minister Yvette D'Ath said the new facility would help continue to keep Queenslanders safe.

"With more than one facility in Queensland, we will be greatly reducing our reliance on hotel quarantine," Minister D'Ath said.

"That means a lower risk of COVID spreading from facilities that were never designed for secured quarantining."



The story Toowoomba Wellcamp quarantine facility to be built first appeared on Queensland Country Life.