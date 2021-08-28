Dandaragan's hidden gem of diversity

Price: EOI

Location: Dandaragan

Area: 48.56ha

Agent: Elders Real Estate

Contact: Kris Teakle 0409 686 626

THIS gorgeous property is nestled among some of the best agricultural land in the State.

Spanning 48.56 hectares of mostly medium loam soil, about 20.23ha is considered croppable, although the whole property can be grazed and is suitable for all stock.

Located 25 kilometres south west of Dandaragan, this undulating property has diversity written all over it with vegetation of beautiful red gums and river gums to complete the ambience.

Water is in abundance with the nearly year-round Caren Caren Brook running through the back of the property, along with two soaks, a large dam and a bore.

The brick and iron roof homestead offers four bedrooms and two bathrooms, with air-conditioning and a wrap-around verandah which complement the low maintenance gardens.

Excellent infrastructure consists of a large, secure and powered 440 square metre shed with an air-conditioned two-bedroom apartment, new sheep and cattle yards, shearing shed, hay shed and a general purpose shed.

Fencing is excellent and there are beautiful fruit trees.

This property is perfect for an investor or operator who has a vision of intensive horticulture and agriculture, as it is so diverse with unlimited opportunities available.

It offers great lifestyle benefits, being just over an hour's drive to the beach and only 1.5 hours to Perth's CBD.