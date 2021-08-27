Rich soils are what sets this Quandilla farm apart

A highly productive piece of land in the Bland district of south-west NSW has been offered for sale.



The 479 hectare farm has been in the same hands for 63 years but has now been put on the market to finalise a family partnership.

Donadabu is in the Quandilla district on the deep soils of the area.

Agents said the farm is well suited to sheep, wool, prime lambs and cropping thanks to its deep red loams, grey self mulching soils.



Of the total land, about 85 per cent is arable.

Average annual rainfall in the district is 525mm and the paddocks are said to be well fenced and watered by dams.



The property has a four-bedroom homestead with lots of shedding, workshop, hayshed, and grain silos.

There is a three-stand electric shearing shed and steel sheep yards



Agents said the property offers buyers a highly productive mixed farming enterprise in a renowned location suited to livestock and cropping.



The level and open Bland district country boasts deep red and grey self mulching loams and supported by sound structural improvements.



For more information contact the Elders selling agent Richard Gemmell on 0428 164 672 or Michael Marchant on 0428 578 082.

Pandemic lockdowns willing, the property will be auctioned on Friday, September 24 at the Young Services Club from 11am.

