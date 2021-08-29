Tight market sees Gibson farm quickly snapped up

JUST two days after a farm at Gibson went to the market, it was under offer.

The 833 hectare farm was sold through Nutrien Harcourts WA sales representative Paul Thomason, who said it was a clear example of the exceptionally high demand experienced in the Esperance region for more than 12 months.

"We have way too many buyers and not enough land, so when a farm does come up for sale you have to be quick to respond," Mr Thomason said.

"The vendors were very pleased with the offer that came through."

Mr Thomason declined to comment on the price or name the buyer, but said it was sold from one farming family to another.

"It's in a safe rainfall zone (550 millimetres annually) and close to Esperance, which were key features of the property," he said.

It only took two days for the 833 hectare farm, Tatiara, at Gibson to go under offer. Photos by Nutrien Harcourts WA.

While most properties in the region are mixed farming enterprises, Tatiara was predominantly a livestock (cattle and sheep) property.

It had excellent water supply, adequate infrastructure and good pastures.

Farm Weekly spoke to Mr Thomason about the local market in April when he said the strength had escalated in the 12 months prior.

More recently, he said it had "consolidated" and was "very strong".

"The market has seen significantly increased land prices, by up to 40 per cent in the past three years," he said.

In a rapidly changing market where prices can move within just three months, Mr Thomason advised farmers and landowners to consult an agent when selling their farm.

"A commercial marketing campaign is still proving to be the best way to find where the market is and what people are prepared to pay," he said.

"There have always been off-market sales happening but people seem to be more anxious about them as they realise it could hurt them financially by underselling their farm.

"Don't sell yourself short, use an agent that you have confidence in."