Young lot feeder finalists named

Four talented young people from across Australia have been named grand finalists in the Australian Lot Feeders' Association Young Lot Feeder of the Year 2021 Award, proudly sponsored by Performance Feeds.

They are:



James Guest - Feedlot Manager, at Smithfield Cattle Company Sapphire Feedlot in Queensland

- Feedlot Manager, at Smithfield Cattle Company Sapphire Feedlot in Queensland Kailen Hodgson - Operations Manager at Teys Australia in Charlton, Victoria

- Operations Manager at Teys Australia in Charlton, Victoria Lucy Morris - Senior Operations Manager at TW Pearson Lake Preston Feedlot in Western Australia

- Senior Operations Manager at TW Pearson Lake Preston Feedlot in Western Australia Simon Kensit- Feedlot Manager at AACO Goonoo Feedlot in Queensland

The award embodies passion, leadership, development, and initiative and encourages emerging, dedicated employees to contribute their ideas and vision for lot feeding at a national level. Entrants are required to submit a compelling essay on a real or perceived industry issue discussing its implications to the feedlot industry and explore a proposed solution to be successful in the award. They also must demonstrate their leadership potential through a defined set criteria.



From a record number of 19 entries, six progressed to the second judging round where they undertook a formal interview with the independent judging panel, Des Rinehart, Matt Luhrs (2019 Young Lot Feeder) and Scott Sloss, followed by a presentation and meet and greet with the ALFA Council.



ALFA president Bryce Camm said the award continued to draw out the grain fed beef sector's greatest new talent.

"Having a record number of entries this year is really encouraging and demonstrates that our industry is on the right trajectory in attracting talented young people who are keen to contribute to a bright future for this sector," said Mr Camm.

"The award has a great legacy of unearthing talent that have gone on to be inspirational industry leaders, and this year's candidates are no exception - all the grand finalists have huge potential to make their mark."

The grand finalists will partake in professional development training as part of the program and vie for the top spot in a final judging round in September.

The winner receives $5,000 towards undertaking a professional development course or overseas study trip and a grain fed beef industry scholarship to attend the Australian Rural Leadership Foundation's TRAIL: for emerging leaders program, valued at $10,450.

The overall winner will be announced at the ALFA Industry Awards Ceremony on 20 October 2021 as part of the SmartBeef Conference proceedings.

