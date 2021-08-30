Escape the lockdowns to the edge of Australia

We may have found the perfect place to escape numbing lockdowns, perched on a cliff of Tasmania with nothing between you and Antarctica except the ocean.



Feel like the walls are closing in, then open a door on the edge of Australia and let the gales of the Southern Ocean wash you clean.



Retreat to Nubeena on the southern coast of Tasmania to escape it all.



On two titles covering more than 22 hectares and priced for about $4 million is Windgrove, within earshot of Roaring Beach.

This coastal headland cottage features off the grid living and overlooks Storm Bay.



Lock the wind and cold outside - this house uses solar power, offers the benefits of double-glazed windows, is fully insulated, and has gas for cooking in the commercial kitchen.



Still shivering? The two-bedroom home has a sauna as well.

There is an abundance of fruit, vegetables, and herbs to be found in the enclosed garden.



For fitness and well-being, there is a tennis court with an unforgettable view.



Numerous paths will take you beyond your property boundary to the breathtaking water's edge.



The kitchen features Tasmanian granite benchtops and a stainless-steel commercial quality cooking zone.



The master bedroom has a prime position to take in the ocean view, with additional guest sleeping zones and guest quarters.



A north-facing atrium offers solar passive heating for the home.



Sauna, outdoor bath for stargazing, private bathroom with shower.



This impressively unique property has featured in 'Sculptures by the Sea', 'The Open Garden', and BBC 'Gardens Illustrated' and has been a popular destination for yoga, health, and art retreats.

Windgrove is about 90 minutes from Hobart and about 10 minutes from shops, school, a medical centre, and other local services.

These two titles can be sold together or separately by negotiation.



Contact Kate Storey Realty on6253 6095 for more information.



