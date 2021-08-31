Merino wool fits athleisure fitness bill

WOOL creates a superior yarn in more ways than one and thanks to the foresight, ingenuity and motivation of one young Western Australian entrepreneur, Australian Merino wool is spinning itself into another form.

Farmers and people from regional WA have a natural ability to diversify and find new ways to create, build and grow their passions.

While this attribute is not necessarily unique to the bush, it is definitely more pronounced because of an innate desire to stay linked to the land they were born to live on.

For Mikahla Wells, this journey has seen her move into the realm of women's fashion, a business idea developed from her inherent link to rural and regional WA and her desire to highlight its natural beauty and natural products.

Growing up on the family farm at Wyalkatchem was the beginning of Ms Wells' journey, one that has instilled in her the aspiration to always be involved in farming.

"I love the farm and regional Australia," Ms Wells said.

Rachelle, Jordan and Brooke model some of the Lana Vello Australian Merino wool fitness range.

"I love the space around me, the colours, the animals and everything really.

"I went to Perth to board for high school and then onto university, but I knew I did not want to live in the city forever.

"I did venture back to the city for various opportunities, but I just really wanted to do something of my own."

After completing a Bachelor of Science degree majoring in Zoology at The University of WA and not really knowing what direction to take from there, Ms Wells decided to move back to Wyalkatchem.

This move was followed by a move to York, to live with fiancé Mitchell Collins which is when her future plans really piqued.

"For a long time I had wanted to do my own thing," Ms Wells said.

Local WA entrepreneur Mikahla Wells has combined her love of farming with her love of fitness to create her own athleisure wear brand Lana Vello.

"I wanted my own business and I suppose it all started in 2018 after a snap trip to Europe with my mum and her cousin."

While you may be thinking it was the fashion houses of Milan and Paris that were the source of Ms Wells' motivation, they were not the catalyst at all.

Rather it was the purchase of a new pair of fitness leggings that triggered the initial idea for her athleisure brand Lana Vello.

"I love being active, so I thought I would try to design my own active wear," she said.

"After discussing ideas and options with Mr Collins, he was the one who actually suggested I should make it out of wool.

"I knew I wanted something natural and something that supported Australian local growers.

"But it also needed to be different from other products on the market, I wanted it to be unique, have its own niche."

You do not sweat the same in Merino wool garments, making them an ideal choice for fitness.

So combining Ms Wells' love of exercise and her love of farming, making activewear out of natural Australian Merino wool became her goal and business plan.

"I love Merino wool," she said.

"Its authenticity, sustainability and natural fibre attributes are truly incredible.

"I find it inspiring and want to help educate people on how amazing Australian Merino wool is.

"I want to inspire them to learn how important wool has been throughout our history in Australia and to the economy, but most of all its natural fibre benefits."

Merino wool producers in Australia are some of the most credible growers in the world, with their uptake of best practice animal welfare standards and sustainable farming practices from the soil right through to the end product, being known worldwide.

However, this was not the only reasoning behind Ms Wells' appreciation of Merino wool.

The well-documented proven fibre benefits really sealed the deal.

"Merino wool's breathability and odour wicking attributes are perfect for the athletic garment market," Ms Wells said.

Mikahla Wells loves Australian Merino wool, it is the perfect fibre for fitness wear because of its breathability and odour wicking, next to skin comfort and texture, it is not a compressing material and offers higher UV protection than synthetics and the fact that it is also biodegradable, which means it is eco-friendly.

"Its next to skin comfort and texture of the fabric make it really comfortable and light.

"It is not a compressing material and offers higher UV protection than synthetics.

"It is also biodegradable, which means it is eco-friendly."

Armed with her enthusiasm and drive, Ms Wells set about gathering all the information she needed to source the fabric and garment manufacturer that best suited the athleisure products she wanted to make.

"It took me 18 months of researching the characteristics and searching for materials and manufacturers with the ability to make the garments," she said.

"There were some big companies that had dabbled in it in the past, but it was fairly new to the market.

"But finding a company that could make activewear style clothes, that was definitely the hardest part for me."

Ms Wells' persistence and research paid off as she found a Hong Kong manufacturer with the ability to produce the athletic wear from Australian Merino wool on their specialised equipment.

Although she would ideally have loved to have found an Australian based producer of the Merino fabric and an Australian manufacturer of the garments.

"The wool needs to be sent overseas for processing, to be cleaned and scoured," Ms Wells said.

"This is something I want to delve more into in the future.

"I would absolutely love to be able to have our own Merino flocks wool, and that of other local WA producers sent overseas and traced from here all the way through to the garments.

"Traceability would be amazing, it is definitely a major goal of mine."

Such is the infectious passion Ms Wells has for her Lana Vello business and rural WA, she is thinking ahead and planning ways in which to make her fashion brand even more sustainable and local.

Starting a business is all about experimenting and learning, with a lot of hope mixed in.

Lana Vello is the perfect fusion of fashion and practicality, while also being the amalgamation of Ms Wells' love of Australian rural landscapes and fitness.

The choice to make the garments from Australian Merino wool meant that the garments were always going to be of a superior, high end quality, that would last - but it also meant that they were not cheap to make, or to buy.

"When I started Lana Vello I came to a realisation about the actual costs of items." Ms Wells said.

"We are not producing a cheap and nasty throw away item.

"But utilising such a high quality material means there is little margin for mark ups, as it is also expensive.

"I hope what people realise is that they are buying traceability, sustainability and guaranteed natural products that are worth it.

"We also have the benefit of accountability, we are small and local and I am invested in the products, I wear them myself, I sell them myself."

Her first line of clothing arrived in July 2020 and has been received really well.

Not having a retail store, Ms Wells has relied on the social media platforms of Facebook and Instagram, and local markets and events to promote her products.

The first line involved leggings, T-shirts, tank tops and socks.

Giving her products an even more local flair, is the fact that her Lana Vello Australian Merino wool socks are made at The Sock Factory in York.

"I only have one collection at the moment," she said.

"But it is definitely growing and I have plans to expand it in the future."

Ms Wells said certain items were more popular than others.

"Everyone wears socks, so they have been really popular," she said.

"Coming into winter the leggings have been popular.

"I love it all, but my personal favourite is the Windsor T-shirt.

"I wear it everywhere, it can be dressed up or down, as it has a cross hem, a detail that makes it versatile."

The garments' breathability is something to behold and many who have purchased items have mentioned how different it feels.

"It is funny to experience the first time around," Ms Wells said.

"It's weird to feel how you don't sweat the same, I had one lady purchase one of everything because she hates the feeling of being sweaty."

The design is based around the clear night skies of Australia, with their deep blue hues and the red dirt roads that transverse our vast country.

Keeping this simple colour scheme has appealed to many customers also as they have embraced the link to the landscape and the way it is also very easily paired with other colours.

Wanting to be inclusive Ms Wells made Lana Vello in sizes ranging from extra small through to extra large.

Her main aim has been to appeal to regional women, with their similar link to the land and where her business is based.

Building her business from scratch and etching her own place in the rural business landscape had certainly brought attention to Ms Wells.

She won the Wheatbelt Business Network's Young Entrepreneur of the Year Award in October 2020.

However, it is the face-to-face interactions with her customers and the feedback she receives online that have been the most rewarding part of it all.

"People have sent me messages of support," Ms Wells said.

"When I have attended markets and local field days people can't get over how soft the garments are.

"I love seeing their faces and hearing their reactions."

The future certainly looks bright for Ms Wells and Lana Vello and with plans to diversify into men's and children's garments in the future people need to watch this space.