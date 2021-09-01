Photographer focusing on real rural women

LISA Caporn stands in the grey winter light.

In front of the family wood shed. An axe in her hand. Wearing a motherly and determined expression... Slippers and a pink dressing gown.

It is so far the favourite image taken by her daughter Claudia, an emerging portraiture and fine arts photographer, who is among a small group of Western Australian artists to each receive a $25,000 grant from Andrew and Nicola Forrest's Minderoo Foundation to help develop their careers.

"A lot of people think that it was very staged,'' Ms Caporn said of the image.

"But it was a very organic moment and something that was very normal at our place.

Quairading portraiture and fine arts photographer Claudia Caporn this month was awarded a $25,000 grant for the inaugural round of the Minderoo Foundation Artist Fund.

"It wasn't until I took it, I thought this is kind of crazy, this lady expertly wielding an axe in her slippers.

"I like that it really captures that rural toughness and grit but with a bit of softness as well and a bit of vulnerability.''

Ms Caporn has been thinking a lot lately about the rural women in her community and the still largely undocumented, but significant role, they play in agriculture and rural life.

It will be the focus of her attention over the next 12 months thanks to the $25,000 grant she received this month, under the inaugural round of the Minderoo Foundation Artist Fund.

Ten WA artists received either a $25,000 grant or $10,000 residency in the program, which aims to support mid-career artists whose livelihoods and careers have been affected by COVID-19.

Ms Caporns 22-year-old sister Meg was captured in a favourite image under a double rainbow after a wild storm.

By mid-2022, as the round of funding is completed, one of the recipients will receive a further $50,000 award.

Ms Caporn said the grant towards her new project, Western Australian Women of the Land, was quite overwhelming and a huge honour.

She was only just beginning to understand the magnitude of it.

"It is the greatest honour ever,'' the 24-year-old Curtin University honours student said.

"I was told about the Minderoo grant and I just applied on a whim.

"I thought I was very young and probably didn't have much of a chance

"I wasn't quite as confident in my work.

"But this has really instilled a confidence that other people support my practice and that the stories that I want to tell are relevant and will have a platform to be shared.''

Ms Caporn was born and raised on her family's 4450 hectare farm at Quairading, in the central Wheatbelt, where her mum, dad Jason and sisters crop wheat and run about 5500 head of sheep.

"I am a fifth generation farmer,'' she said.

"It has been a family enterprise for the past 111 years.

"All my life has been farming.''

Ms Caporn's latest work will focus on the lives of women in broadacre and livestock farming and includes this authentic image of her cousin Libby Osborne, Kalannie.

Like many country children, Ms Caporn moved away to school in Perth at the age of 13.

"That is where my creative juices got flowing and there was a bit more of an atmosphere to encourage creative endeavours,'' she said.

After school, she enrolled in an undergraduate degree in graphic design and photography at Curtin University, in Perth.

Ms Capron now has three months left of an honours degree in photography at Curtin.

"I wasn't loving (graphic design), but I picked up a camera again and thought 'hold on a second, I quite like this','' she said.

Ms Caporn said she started taking photographs of everyday life around the farm and her community - often times of very mundane things in the paddock, at the football oval and around town.

"But I very quickly realised I had an insider's perspective on a reality that not many people get to see,'' she said.

"A lot of people live in cities nowadays and agriculture and farming and the rural lifestyle is quite alien to them, so I thought I would put my passion to good use.

Ms Caporns sister Phoebe, 18, rock picking on the family farm.

"I came up with the concept of photographing women in agriculture.

"Obviously my mum is the same as me, she was born and raised on a farm at Northam and she has spent her whole life around agriculture.

"So many women have and I thought they were a little bit neglected when it came to the images of farmers.

"I find rural women have this essence of grit - it is a different form of beauty - but I am just as captivated by it and I would love to share that with everyone else."

Ms Caporn said like many new photographers, she had first turned her lens towards her family and local community - and that focus will remain.

At the moment, she is working on a series of photos of her mum and says there is no shortage of "interesting and intriguing subjects to unpack where I am''.

Before the grant ends mid-next year, she wants to photograph as many rural women as possible from the broadacre cropping and livestock sectors.

"Given that I went to boarding school I have a very close network of girlfriends, who come from Munglinup, or Newdegate or Katanning, all the way up to Dalwallinu,'' she said.

"I can reach out to them, I have a couple of their mothers and grandmothers involved at the minute.

"I'm also open to people contacting me. I think that is equally as exciting.''

Ms Caporn captured this image of her mother Lisa as she prepared for lamb marking on the family farm at Quairading.

Ms Caporn is hoping that the project will eventually lead to her first solo exhibition and has already scoped some potential Perth-based art galleries.

She also plans to create small photobooks that she can distribute around Western Australia and among overseas publishers should there be interest in publishing her work on a global platform.

"I'm not entirely sure where I am going to land,'' Ms Caporn said.

"Ultimately the goal would be to bring the work to the city and use it as an educational platform to showcase and celebrate these women on the land.''

As an emerging artist, Ms Caporn said she had been lucky to also work for the past seven years at CBH's Quairading wheat bin during harvest and more recently as a permanent casual for the company.

It's given her a solid springboard to earn some good money and launch further into her photography career - building on a previous success of her series, Just East of Now, which is prominently featured online.

She has also already garnered attention as an Australasian Top Photographer in 2021, had her work featured in Capture magazine and Life Framer and won recognition in local and international art awards.

There are plenty of intriguing places in the central Wheatbelt which are still worth exploring says Ms Caporn.

"Doing arts at university, you learn just how ruthless and competitive the industry can be,'' Ms Caporn said.

"A lot of the time, mum and dad still ask me "are you sure this is what you want to do for your career?' because 90 per cent of the time it is just rejection or failure.

"But I love it, it is what keeps me going.''

And while she had goals established for the year, the Minderoo grant has blown them out of the water.

"It is so overwhelming, being bestowed with this grant,'' she said.

"It is amazing.

"I am so, so, so grateful for it.

"It has passed all my expectations, so hopefully it's onwards and upwards."

WANT TO KNOW MORE?

claudiacaporn.com

Instagram: claudia_caporn