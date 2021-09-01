Enjoy peace and tranquillity at Kingfisher Cottage

TRANQUILLITY, nature, stars and a chance to escape the rat race - that's what awaits guests of Kingfisher Cottage.

Located in Green Range - 65 kilometres east of Albany and 115km west of Bremer Bay - the cottage operates as an Airbnb on a working sheep farm, giving guests the opportunity to witness everyday farm life while enjoying a relaxing getaway.

Kingfisher Cottage sits on Warriup Farm, the history of which goes back to 1860, and is run by Kate Jefferies, alongside her parents Peter and Jane.

The cottage is aimed at couples, or maybe friends who are travelling together, but it's definitely designed to be an adults retreat.

"There is limited mobile signal on the property, so the main appeal of the place is being able to get out into nature, relax, recharge and just get away from the hustle and bustle.

"Most of our guests come from Perth and they have never had the experience of being on a farm, it's so foreign to them and they're fascinated by it, so we provide farm tours so they ask as many questions as they like."

Guests can take a 30 minute walk to a private beach that is often visited by whales, go canoeing on the lake, or wander around and look at wildflowers.

Kingfisher Cottage is also the perfect spot for accessing all the South Coast region has to offer, with the Stirling Ranges, local wineries and beautiful beaches all within an hour's drive.

The cottage has a quintessentially Australian feel with corrugated iron and a wide verandah, but it also features some modern comforts with a beautiful ensuite bathroom and kitchenette which is stocked with a Nespresso coffee machine, fridge, gas cooktop, airfryer/cooker, sandwich press and basic dishes and cutlery.

Kate Jefferies (right) runs Kingfisher Cottage alongside her parents Jane and Peter, who own Warriup Farm, while sausage dog Rosie loves it when guests arrive

Kate said she decided to turn the cottage, which sits a couple of hundred metres from the main house, into an Airbnb because the area has so much tourism potential.

"There are not many places to stay in between Albany and Bremer Bay, so I thought it would offer a bit of diversity," she said.

"Mum and dad had done it up and restored it from being really quite dilapidated, it just had so much appeal and this is the most magical part of the world, so I thought there was potential to tap into that."

Peter and Jane purchased Warriup in 2004, having previously owned a mixed cropping and sheep farm in Darkan, however the history of the place dates back more than 150 years.

Originally taken up in 1860, the farm passed through a couple of hands before the Wray family bought it and built the oldest structure on the property - a small hut down towards the lake constructed in 1876.

The Wray family went on to build a stone house, which still forms part of the main house today, in 1890, before selling to the Hassell family in 1895.

The museum onfarm contains many historical documents, the most important of which is old editions of Elders (Farm) Weekly.

The Hassells went on to construct shearing sheds, a blacksmith and carpentry shop and various other old buildings that still stand today, but were very run down by the time the Jefferies bought the property 18 years ago.

Upon purchasing Warriup, Peter and Jane set about a mission to lovingly restore all of the old buildings on the farm to their former glory.

"There is hardly a building or a shed in the place that we haven't fixed up, so it was a huge challenge but one that I was excited to take on," Peter said.

"We cleaned up all of the fences, re-did the entire main house, re-roofed all of the sheds and buildings that had either rotted away or caved in and even brought in a stonemason to reconstruct walls that had fallen in.

"We have always been interested in old things and there is so much history on this farm, so to know that it has been maintained really means a lot to us, even the original family that built all of this, the Hassells, were so thrilled to know that it was preserved."

After renovating every single building on the property, Peter still wasn't finished with his history preserving task, so he went about converting the old barn into a museum of all the old tools that would have been used for farming back in the day.

Both the old blacksmith and carpentry shops are as they were 100 years ago, with the equipment and tools still in place.

The old barn, machinery shop and carpentry shop have all been transformed into a museum that guests of the cottage can visit.

"I initially did it purely for my own personal enjoyment, but now the guests that come to stay at the cottage seem to really get something out of it," Peter said.

"There are certain areas that have been allocated and identified with little signs that guests can go to without needing permission, so they can wander through the museum or visit the old cow shed."

"Everyone who comes to stay is really respectful, they're just that little bit away in the cottage, but we've met some really nice people and honestly got just as much out of it as what they do."

When Kate opened Kingfisher Cottage to guests at the start of the year, it was a way to make the most of an otherwise unused building, but also to show off the hard work her parents had put in.

"People are always blown away by how lovingly the whole place has been restored, so for mum and dad to be able to display that to guests and explain how far back the history goes is really great," she said.

"With COVID, there are more people travelling around the regions and we're definitely making the most of that - people are looking for unique experiences in WA because they can't go anywhere else and staying on a farm provides them with that opportunity.

"However, there are still some downfalls and in the last Perth/Peel lockdown we had a lot of cancellations and lost a whole week of bookings because people couldn't come, so there is still a bit of turbulence."

With the cottage now fully up and running, Kate has moved onto her newest project - an old train carriage that she plans to convert into an off-the-grid tiny home in the bush, complete with sea views to tap into that rustic and raw experience.

