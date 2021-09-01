1500 store cattle to suit buyer needs

ARE you chasing store cattle in preparation for the spring feed flush?

If you are, then an excellent opportunity presents itself at the Nutrien Livestock monthly store cattle sale at Boyanup this Friday, September 3.

In the sale the Nutrien Livestock team is set to yard 1500 store cattle representing a range of breeding, ages and weights to meet buyers' needs.

The sale will kick off with the beef steers and heifers and the largest vendor in this section will be AD & H Jenkins, Yarloop, with their annual draft of steers.

They will offer 70 Angus steers aged 13 to 14 months (early June/July 2020-drop), which were weaned in November at an early age to develop their rumen.

The steers are by Sheron Farm Angus bulls and have had their two 5in1 vaccinations and were drenched on August 5.

Nutrien Livestock, Brunswick/Harvey agent Errol Gardiner said the steers would suit all markets from the domestic, to grainfed, longfed or grass programs.

Another sizeable line of beef steers will be offered by F Slee & Son, Busselton, which will present 24 Angus cross steers aged 14-20 months.

Other vendors of beef cattle will include Shorelands Pastoral Co with 24 Angus (14 heifers and 10 steers, 18-20mo); DW Treloar, Boyup Brook, with 20 Angus (10 steers and 10 heifers, 14-15mo) and D & J Morris, Cookernup, with 22 Angus (14 heifers and eight steers, 13-15mo).

Following the run of beef cattle will be the first-cross and Friesian steers and the biggest vendor in these pens will be PJ & J Boley, Scott River, which will be offering their annual turnoff in preparation for the silage season.

The Boley family will offer 40 Angus-Friesian steers and 120 Friesian steers which were all bred and reared in their dairy where they milk 1600 cows.

Nutrien Livestock, Margaret River agent Jock Embry said the 10-12mo steers were all in good forward store condition and would weigh from 250-350kg

"They are just waiting to go back out in the paddock and grow," Mr Embry said.

The Angus-Friesian steers are sired by Whispering Pines Angus bulls while both lines have had the usual health treatments.

Another big vendor in these pens will be the Haddon family, NL & E Haddon, Busselton, that has nominated 35 Angus-Friesian steers aged 20-22mo and 100 Friesian steers aged 15-18mo.

The owner-bred steers have had all the health treatments, the Angus-Friesians are expected to weigh from 580-650 kilograms, while the Friesians will be between 400-480kg.

The Scott family, Gundagai Dairy, Boyanup, will again be vendors this month with an offering of 120 Friesian steers.

The 12-13mo steers are all owner-bred and bucket-reared and come from the family's dairy where they are currently milking more than 1000 Friesian cows.

Wannerup dairy producers P & G Oates will truck in 50 owner-bred black and white steers.

The 16mo, AI-bred steers will weigh from 400-450kg.

Nutrien Livestock, Boyup Brook, Jamie Abbs, said the well-bred steers will suit either backgrounders or graziers.

The line has been treated recently with 7in1, Multimin and a drench.

Other vendors of both first-cross and Friesian steers will include C & L Italiano & Sons, Harvey, with 14 Angus-Friesian steers (8mo) and 14 Friesian steers (8-10mo), who are annual sellers at this time of year in preparation for its hay program.

Regular vendors V & G Ieraci & Sons, Brunswick, has nominated 10 Angus-Friesian steers (16-18mo) and 10 Friesian steers (16-18mo) from their dairy operation and Casad, Harvey, will truck in 14 Angus-Friesians (8-10mo) and 12 Friesians (10mo) which are all owner-bred and out of their southern dairy.

In the poddie lines Gary Wareham, will present 40 Friesian steers (5-12mo), while Steneless Pastoral Co, Vasse, will offer 30 owner-bred (AI-bred) Friesian steers (7mo) and Kimlie Pty Ltd, Harvey, has nominated 30 owner-bred Friesian steers from its straight bred Friesian herd aged (4-5mo).

The sale will round out with a good run of first-cross heifers and in this section Laureldene Farms, Boyanup, will be the biggest vendors with 34 Angus-Friesians and 25 Hereford-Friesians aged 20-22mo.

Nutrien Livestock, Boyanup agent Chris Waddingham said the steers were a mix of ownerbred and purchased in cattle.

"They are very good heifers and would make ideal replacement females," Mr Waddingham said.

The heifers will be sold vet checked suitable to breed and empty plus they will be ear-notch tested Pestivirus free.

Another big vendor of first-cross heifers will be PJ & J Boley, which will offer 40 owner-bred Angus-Friesian aged 10-12mo.

Mr Embry said the Boley's heifers were a very well-bred line and would make ideal future breeders.