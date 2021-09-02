Compaction latest SoilsWest chapter

ACCESSING the latest information and evidence on the management of compacted soils has never been easier for WA growers, advisers and agriculture industry representatives, with expert authors discussing core concepts, infographics and case studies in a new digital publication Soil Quality: 6 Soil Compaction.

The Grains Research and Development Corporation (GRDC) and SoilsWest - a research partnership between Murdoch University and the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development (DPIRD) - worked together with The University of Western Australia to publish the free ebook.

Soil Quality: 6 Soil Compaction is the sixth in a series of ebooks produced by SoilsWest, which focuses on soil quality for WA and includes current knowledge on identifying constraints and best practice soil management in an easy-to-navigate format.

SoilsWest director and co-author and Murdoch University associate professor Frances Hoyle said there was a growing realisation of the extent to which soil compaction impacts the agricultural region and increasing evidence of its influence on key soil functions important for production.

"Food starts from the ground up, with soil the building-block of what we eat, so it is important to explore ways to maintain and enhance our soil for future generations," Dr Hoyle said.

"This digital publication provides information on human and naturally induced compacted layers in both surface and subsurface soils, as well as strategies to optimise soil habitats to sustain agricultural production and increase resilience.

"The ebook features short videos and audio from consultants, growers and research scientists about the formation, prevention and amelioration of compacted soil - a common and often undiagnosed constraint which is widespread across WA."

GRDC manager agronomy, soil and farming systems west Rowan Maddern said the ebook series was created in response to grower and industry demand for a platform that enabled them to read, listen and view soil management information from any location, including the tractor.

"Topics covered by the ebooks, including those in the pipeline, cover a number of priority areas addressed in current and previous GRDC investments in soil and nutrition management in WA," Dr Maddern said.

"A highlight of the book is it includes not only research information about soil, but evidence-based industry and landholder perspectives of soil management challenges and solutions."

DPIRD soil science and crop nutrition portfolio manager Chris Gazey said the new publication would add further value to the SoilsWest ebook series.

"This series provides a legacy of information from past and current investments by the GRDC, DPIRD, Murdoch and UWA, as well as contributions from CSIRO and industry experts," Mr Gazey said.

The Soil Quality: 6 Soil Compaction ebook is available at no cost via Apple Books, along with the first five publications in the series.