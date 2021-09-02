Coffee culture grows in Three Springs

DRIVE through Three Springs on a weekend these days and chances are you will come upon a new little meeting spot, where the town congregates around the rustic, slightly vintage-styled Bloom Coffee Cart.

The venture is the dream of local farmer Jenny Mutter, who for the past two months has been offering the sadly-lacking service of a cup of decent tea or coffee and a sweet treat to the township, travellers and families who venture into the district for weekend sport.

Ms Mutter runs a broadacre cropping operation on 10,000 hectares with husband David and sons Kade, Liam and Bailey, daughters-in law Chloe and Tayla and brother Wayne, his wife Kylie and their children Chelsea and Jay, across properties spread around Three Springs.

She said that while their beautiful but small Mid West town was well supplied with resources such as medical services, a police station, pub, supermarket and rural supplies stores, it lacked a cafe culture to bring locals together.

"There is nowhere in town to have a cup of tea or coffee on the weekends or after 2pm,'' Ms Mutter said.

"I saw an opportunity and it has always been a bit of a dream of mine to have a coffee cart.

"I began this journey in February and I have been running the cart for about two months.

"I like a good cup of coffee and it is nice to go to nice places and have a good cup of coffee and that is what I provide.

"And the cart is quite beautiful, I am very happy with it."

Ms Mutter bought the cart new from Perth and sets it up on a lawn area in town, putting out milk crates and stools under a gazebo where people can linger.

She usually decorates the cart with buckets of gorgeous wildflowers she has picked from the farm - the blooms reinforcing the cart's rustic, organic vibe.

"Because it is the Bloom Coffee Cart, I wanted to capture that with flowers - we are into foraging, it's who we are,'' she said.

Coffee, tea and other beverage supplies are delivered overnight from Crema Coffee Co, which has a roasting facility in the Swan Valley, near Perth, and a cake, slice or muffin of the day is ordered and delivered each week from Geraldton.

She gets about 70 customers on a weekend in Three Springs and at events, such as the McIntosh & Son Mingenew Midwest Expo two weeks ago, she served 800 cups of coffee in two days.

Ms Mutter intends to run the cart from March until it gets too hot in about November, and while it is a hobby which she can do when she likes, she is already coping with a high demand.

"I went to the Mingenew expo, to the Perenjori Show two weeks ago and to the Watheroo Golf Day and I'm doing the Western Desert Races in Three Springs in September,'' she said.

Ms Mutter served about 800 coffees from her coffee cart at the McIntosh & Son Mingenew Midwest Expo two weeks ago and is already finding herself in demand for other regional events.

"I have also been asked to go to Boyup Brook, Meekatharra, back to Mingenew and Perenjori - I physically can't do it all.''

The coffee cart dream is a lovely side-business in a busy week for Ms Mutter, who also works three days a week at the Three Springs Police Station, is a shire councillor and a volunteer ambulance officer.

As a councillor she has been involved in a plan to renew the township to provide more welcoming spaces and sees the cart adding a much-needed social service.

"One reason I set up the cart was that as a shire councillor, we had created this really lovely space downtown with a lawn area and seating, we are doing a little bit of work in town to make it more welcoming and softer in summer,'' she said.

"It's really nice to see local people coming into town, they are enjoying this space and interacting with each other.

"The kids come out, the babies come out and the grandparents come out and they are all interacting outside in the sunshine and not stuck indoors."

The cart has provided a focal point for a community, which though buoyed by the excellent rainfall and a promising harvest this year, is still recovering from ex-Tropical Cyclone Seroja.

The Mutters are still picking up the pieces across 16,000 hectares and had widespread damage including to their sheds and houses.

Like many in the community, they are dealing with the stresses of making insurance claims which can often be a slow and emotional process.

She says despite these lingering difficulties, the mood in the area is good.

"It has been a difficult year with the cyclone, but it has also been a fabulous year with the rain,'' Ms Mutter said.

"We are all fine, we all look out for each other and we get stuff done as a small community.

"We are very fortunate because it is a good season.

"If it was a crappy season it would be pretty depressing.

"But there is light, we can see the light.''

And to help there is her small business, which is drawing locals together to have the sort of quick conversations which can keep flagging spirits high.

"The wildflowers are beautiful at the moment and we are getting the most amazing visitors coming through and commenting on our little towns, which are struggling,'' she said.

"It's nice to see that flow-on effect, everybody is winning and hopefully it all just comes together at harvest.''

And that feeling of community connection is a two-way street, giving Ms Mutter that sense of personal satisfaction you get from getting involved.

"That is what I get out of it, that sense of people coming together,'' she said.

"Small communities can be quite isolating and isolated and it is nice that we can all come together and people across the ages will all stop and have a chat together.

"If it helps somebody to come here and have a chat with somebody, that is great, as they might not have had that chat otherwise.

"Plus there are the travellers and the people coming to town for sport on the weekends.

"It is awesome and really heart-warming," Ms Mutter said.