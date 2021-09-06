Plentiful water is key to this secluded valley cattle powerhouse

Located in a secluded valley in New England is a large and highly prized cattle property.



The 4860 hectare Kintyre features about 20 kilometres of frontage to the Mann and Henry rivers.



The property is being sold to finalise a family partnership.

Agent Jim Ritchie from Nutrien Harcourts said a recent sale in the New England region realised about $12 million for the property although Kintyre offers more cleared country and could be expected to range from $12-$15,000 per cow area.



Kintyre occupies the prized "bowl" of the valley in the cleared land on the junction of the Mann and Henry rivers and has been utilised by the current owners as a large cattle breeding operation.



Kintyre is located on the historic Old Grafton Road which was originally used by the old bullock drays in the 1840s on a track through Newton Boyd.



It officially became a road in 1867 which linked New England and beyond to the coast.



At the time, the road was a major engineering achievement for the new colony with steep descents, cuttings and a 20-metre hand cut tunnel.



The Newton Boyd region is particularly filled with history and once boasted a cheese factory, red cedar timber harvesters and gold hunters.



Water is a feature of Kintyre with 7km frontage to the Henry and 13km frontage to the Mann which both go onto become the Clarence River.

There are numerous dams, some of them spring fed, plus creeks and springs throughout the property.

Annual rainfall is between 900-1000mm.

There is also a new solar-equipped well supplying quality water to the homestead plus a high capacity bore near the Mann.

The five-bedroom Kintyre Homestead is on a hill overlooking the Henry River with a large living area, and both indoor and outdoor entertaining areas.

The homestead is set in established grounds and is powered by a substantial and relatively new stand-along solar system with a newly installed backup generator.

Other improvements include a workman's cottage, three machinery sheds, workshop, cattle yards, stables, grain silo, plus a number of smaller sheds.



It boasts excellent water, rainfall, fertiliser history, management and scale.



Kintyre has fertile loamy soils ranging from creek flats through the undulating country to some steep timbered slopes.

The property takes in much of the cleared valley floor.

Despite its remoteness, there is a sealed road running from the Glen Innes-Grafton highway which runs through the middle of this large property.

The current vendors have conservatively carried about 800 breeding cows plus replacement heifers and intended to increase to 100 breeders plus replacements.

The previous owners carried around 1200-1300 breeders plus replacements.

More than 37km of new boundary and internal fencing has been replaced in recent years.

Kintyre will be offered via Online Zoom Auction (if not sold prior) on Thursday, October 14 at 11am.



There is a detailed information memorandum available from the agents for those interested.



For more information contact Jim Ritchie on (02) 6732 2288.

