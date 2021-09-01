Plenty to explore on the Nullarbor

IF you were to describe the Nullarbor Plain as boring, then you would be overlooking its beauty.

Crossing the Nullarbor has become a rite of passage for travellers and is a truly unique Australian outback experience.

Starting in Norseman, Western Australia and ending in Ceduna, South Australia, the Nullarbor stretches more than 1200 kilometres and takes at least two days to drive. How long it takes depends on how much time you have on your hands.

It is a semi-arid landscape of "very little change", but despite this - believe it or not - it is so much more than a "bloody long drive".

What's left of Eucla's jetty, which was built in 1887.

I have worked at Eucla Motel on four separate occasions since 2013.

What draws me back?

The serenity, isolation, adventure and people.

Words and photographs really don't give my experiences working on the Nullarbor justice.

There's so much more to the area than meets the eye.

But I am going to try my best to give a snippet of my life at Eucla with this story, using questions commonly asked by travellers.

First things first though:

Where is Eucla?

Eucla is 12km west of the SA-border and is the only WA location on the Eyre Highway with a direct view of the Great Australian Bight.

That is due to its elevated position immediately next to Eucla Pass - where the highway moves out and above the basin known as Roe Plains.

The name Eucla is believed to originate from Mirning, also known as the Ngandatha, the Aboriginal word 'Yinculyer', which one source gave as reference to the rising of the planet Venus.

It was first used by Europeans for the area at some point before 1867.

Although it is in the outback, Eucla is 5km from the beach, so if you live there you get the best of both worlds (and I mean it when I say the best).

Camels are also known to wander across the Nullarbor. This one however belonged to a couple, who were trekking across WA, with four of their camels last year.

What's the history?

Here's a quick timeline..

1841: Eyre and Baxter became the first European explorers to visit the area.

1867: The president of the Marine Board of South Australia declared a port at Eucla.

1870: Australian explorer and WA's first Premier John Forrest camped at the location for nearly two weeks.

1873: Land was taken up at Moopina Station near the present townsite, and work commenced on a telegraph line from Albany to Adelaide.

1877: The telegraph line opened and Eucla became one of the most important stations on that line.

The station was important as a conversion point because SA and Victoria used American Morse code (locally known as the Victorian alphabet) while WA used the international Morse code that is familiar today.

Where is the nearest supermarket?

When it comes to frequently asked questions of the Nullarbor, this - and maybe two others - would probably take the cake.

Stop at Eucla to ask this and the answer would depend on what direction you are heading and what the current COVID-19 border situation is between SA/WA.

Eastbound?

You can expect to find the nearest supermarket "just down the road" (about 495 kilometres) in Ceduna.

What about if you're making the trek west?

Well you have a slightly longer trip ahead of you (712km) to Norseman.

The Nullarbor is home to the Wedge Tail Eagle. Journalist Brooke Littlewood quickly snapped this photograph while standing up on a car bonnet.

Same goes with finding a hairdresser, Bunnings (Yep, we have been asked where the nearest Bunnings is) and even a mechanic.

I think the closest mechanic to Eucla is at Nundroo in SA, but if your car is completely cooked then that's a whole different story.

Working at the roadhouse you lose count of the number of travellers whose cars decide to cark it while driving across the Nullarbor.

And from memory while you help as much as you can it usually ends in one of two ways.

Either they pay a hefty price to get towed to the nearest mechanic or they end up jumping on a truck/hitching a lift to the nearest town.

Last year, I remember a woman managed to hitch a ride with a truckie, who also had some extra space on his trailer for her car.

So what about locals, how do they get their groceries?

Just a few friends you can hang out with in the bar at Eucla.

Like the roadhouse, the locals put in an order once a week to Norseman or Ceduna (for dry goods, not for anything frozen or refrigerated)

If you forget something on your order then you have to wait until the next week and hope you remember.

Luckily, like most rural towns everyone in Eucla looks out for each other.

That means if you do forget to order something you desperately need then someone should be able to help you out.

There have been occasions when the roadhouse has run out of certain produce ahead of the next truck, particularly with COVID-19, as it has been difficult to predict the traffic coming across.

But if that happens then you just have to get inventive when you're cooking and work with what you've got.

If you travel across the Nullarbor be mindful of this and of the fact you are in the middle of nowhere.

I've lost count of how many times people would get angry at me because there was no supermarket, as well as many other things that were out of my control.

An emu or bush chook print versus the size of Brookes hand.

Speaking of locals, what's the population?

Did you know that Eucla is actually the largest settlement on the Nullarbor Plain?

Its population peaked in 1898, when 96 people (82 males and 14 females) were recorded as living in the town.

In the early 1900s Eucla was home to Australia's busiest telegraph station outside of the country's capital cities.

The telegraph station was a vital link between WA and the Eastern States.

Today, numbers have dropped back slightly and there are about 45 people who live in the town.

That number includes roadhouse staff, local police officers, the Silver Chain nurse and her family, WA border checkpoint staff and some locals.

And how do you guys get your mail?

The telegraph station was built and opened in 1877. Today, it is a known tourist attraction and its remnants are partially buried beneath the sand.

Back in the day (as in way, way back in the day) in 1899, the Royal Australian Mail Carrier would operate out of Fowlers Bay, SA.

The horse and cart mail carrier would make the 354km trek from Fowlers to Eucla once a month.

People complain now about the potholes, but can you imagine how bad they would have been more than 100 years ago?

Today - like the groceries - mail is delivered from both Norseman and Ceduna weekly.

Mail day was probably one of my favourite days of the week.

Where's the nearest doctors, medical clinic or hospital?

OK, I actually have a good story to go with this one.

But first things first.

If you're after medical attention then there is a Silver Chain nurse (absolute legend) posted at Eucla.

In more severe cases or emergencies the Royal Flying Doctors Service is called (also absolute legends).

Otherwise, you can - again - venture those few hundred kilometres down the road.

Here's my story:

In my second stint I was sleeping in a donga and woke up one morning to an intense burning sensation in my foot, which was red and swollen.

I'd been to the beach the day before and usually have pretty bad reactions to any sort of insect bite, so I assumed it was a bastard march fly.

If you have ever been bitten by one you would understand the need for the bastard reference.

As the morning went on the pain worsened.

Wilsons Bluff

My foot ballooned to a point where I couldn't put my shoe on and was struggling to walk.

I was feeling nauseous, sweating profusely (the burning sensation in my foot had reached my forehead) and apart from my temperature I wasn't feeling too crash hot.

At this point I thought I had better visit the nurse, she agreed the reaction could've been from a march fly, so I carried (struggled) on with my day.

But the symptoms persisted and it reached the point where I needed to have a doctor's appointment via mobile phone, sending photos back-and-forth of my foot, via text.

He said I needed to be put on steroids immediately, which we have locked in a safe at the roadhouse in case of emergencies.

Thankfully the steroids helped ease the pain and coincidently the RFDS was flying in the next morning for appointments.

The doctor looked at my foot and asked, "Have you seen any redback spiders around your room lately?"

I said "no", to which he said:

Underneath the Delisser Sandhills is where Eucla's township once stood.

"Well that's a redback spider bite and you're lucky it wasn't a female because you could be much worse."

Sure enough, I went back to my room and what was nesting in the corner of my donga door frame - a family of redback spiders!

Safe to say I bug bombed my room at least four times and slept elsewhere until I was 150pc sure they were gone.

And what about the nearest McDonalds for Wi-Fi?

Sorry to be the bearer of bad news, but if you're after a Big Mac and Wi-Fi then you'll have to carry on through to Kalgoorlie or Esperance (both about 900km away) or Port Lincoln (890km).

Eucla doesn't have Wi-Fi and to be honest the only service you will receive on the Nullarbor is Telstra.

Considering you're so remote, the phone reception isn't too bad.

I decided I was moving to Eucla a week after resigning my phone contract with Optus - rookie mistake.

I ended up using a Telstra phone to hotspot my new phone, so I could get some use out of it.

What time is it?

Did you know that Eucla isn't on WA or SA time?

It actually operates on "local" or the officially unrecognised Central Western Time Zone that is 45 minutes ahead of WA.

Before you ask, no we didn't make up the local time zone and yes, it is legit.

The time zone exists for about 340km from Border Village to Caiguna.

This means when you cross the Nullarbor you will actually drive through three different time zones.

Sometimes the time on your phone will automatically change, sometimes it won't.

It's OK though, some roadhouses have clocks, which give people a heads up as to what the time is (if they read it).

When does the wind stop?

I have no idea because unfortunately, I don't control the weather.

If I did trust me I would make it stop because it can be bloody annoying, particularly when it is a 40 plus degree day.

Have you seen the Nullarbor Nymph? Are you the Nullarbor Nymph?

The simple answer to both of these questions is: No.

But while we are on the topic, let's delve into the legend that is the Nullarbor Nymph - a half-naked white sheila that put Eucla on the map.

It's Christmas Day 1971, locals including roo shooters, fishermen and a bus driver are sitting in the busy motel bar, drinking beers and spinning yarns.

As the beers kept flowing, a story was shared about a naked woman living in the desert with the kangaroos.

At the time the group laughed at the speculation, but by the time the drinking session was over everyone thought they had seen the nymph.

Among those in the bar was a bloke working in PR from Perth, who was heading east to look for work.

He was broke and couldn't pay his motel bill, so he told motel owner Steve Patupis he would put Eucla Motel on the map instead.

And he wasn't lying - the story went bonkers and blew up to international recognition.

The BBC sent a full documentary crew and journos travelled from as far as Sydney, Adelaide, Perth and even the United States to catch a glimpse of the naked woman with long blonde hair, running with the roos.

The story was a monster and the locals were feeding it, but one journo wasn't buying it.

So he took one of the original creators of the myth into the motel bar, got him on the scotch until he got him drunk enough to spill the truth:

"Of course it's bulls*** mate, and you bastards are goin' for it."

The story was phoned from Eucla's phone box for the Sunday Mail's front page "Nullarbor Nymph a Hoax".

What are you doing here?

This is another question I have been asked and much to the surprise of everyone who asked me: It was my choice.

My mum calls Eucla "my happy place" and with the beauty of the beach, bush and isolation it is an awesome place to save some cash and get away/clear your head.

I've actually worked at the Eucla Motel on four separate occasions, which I worked out to be a total of two years.

The first time I moved there was in November 2013.

I moved from my hometown of Millicent, SA, to save ahead of my move to London.

And what better place to save than the middle of nowhere, where there is pretty much nowhere to spend your money.

Unless you enjoy online shopping or making the sneaky 12km trip to the Border and hit up the pokies.

My second stint: This was when I returned to Eucla broke and unemployed, after a two-year working holiday in London.

Talk about going from one extreme to another.

But it was the best decision I could have made and I didn't look back.

Well that was until I decided I wanted to move to Ireland in August.

My third time: I said hello again to Eucla, after the move to Ireland ended up becoming a two-month extended holiday in London.

My plan was to stop in London, visit my friends and sort out a rental in Galway from there.

But much like Perth at the moment, Galway was in a rental crisis and I couldn't line anything up.

I didn't want to enter Ireland without having a house because as soon as I did my visa would have started and I thought: What if I get there and still can't find anything, so have to move back to Australia and have wasted my visa?

So I had the summer of a lifetime in the UK with my friends before I decided to head back to Eucla, save some money and try again.

Six months (and another epic stint later) I successfully made the move to Ireland.

The fourth: Last year.

This is a bit of a longer story, but here goes:

At the beginning of last year I was reporting for a regional newspaper in Victoria.

COVID-19 was starting to have an impact and I wanted to visit my family in SA on my annual leave before the borders were slammed shut.

So I made a mad dash and the next day, we all lost our jobs and the paper announced it would cease printing - it was a complete shock.

A week later, the Federal government announced Jobkeeper and a "We're Back" edition followed the "Farewell" one in one edition a week (compared to six).

Thankfully, given the uncertainty of the pandemic and the lockdown in regional Victoria (where I had no family) I was able to remain in SA and work remotely.

After a rollercoaster few months and uncertainty/uneasiness around the security of my job, the manager of Eucla phoned me out of the blue, asking if I wanted to pick up some shifts.

I didn't hesitate in saying "yes" and I took my remote work, extremely remote to the Nullarbor.

Compared to previous stints, this was the most challenging due to COVID-19 and the fact I decided to work two near full-time jobs (16 hour days with no day off) for almost six months.

I did that because I didn't want to be without employment, so thought if one fell through at least I would have the other.

Anyway, I ended up at Eucla for 10 months until I scored the gig with Farm Weekly.

But don't you get bored? What do you do for fun?

This is one of my most favourite questions of all.

No I don't get bored - you only get bored if you allow yourself to, there's always something to do if you look for it.

As for fun, the Nullarbor definitely isn't short of adventure.

You're living it and most of the time you just need to know where to look to find the cool stuff.

Locals can help you out with that and it is best that you (or someone you know) has a four-wheel drive.

I would tell people this and the number of people - who would go against my advice - and end up bogged or with popped tyres.

Well, I lost count.

Let's get into the fun stuff.

The Old Telegraph Station

The Eucla Telegraph Station was built and opened in 1877.

It became a vital key in the chain of relay stations stretching from Esperance to Port Augusta.

At its peak, Eucla had four streets, several sandstone and wooden buildings, a long jetty and the telegraph station.

According to a photograph at the motel, a second telegraph station was built of stone in 1897, after fire destroyed the first wooden building.

Today, it is a known tourist attraction and its remnants are partially buried beneath the sand.

It is also reported to be haunted (or home to) a ghost, although I haven't seen them.

The Old Jetty

Built in 1887, the Eucla jetty was used by sail and steam ships to bring stores from Albany and Esperance.

It was also used to export wool and sandalwood out of the region.

The jetty served as a transportation link with the rest of the world (along with camel trains and horses) for the local population.

Its original length was 151m, but today it is a relic of the glory days.

The Old Stockyards

After more than 100 years, the fencing of Eucla's old stockyards is still standing strong.

A diary kept between 1872-73 by John Reid Muir, who was the first settler at Eucla, read:

"I sailed from Albany King George Sound Western Australia in the brig "Emily Smith" 142 tons, Williams Davidson Master, on the 23rd of February 1872, having on board about 650 sheep, two horses, two sheep dogs, three white men besides myself and a native boy Jackey and a year's provisions for Port Eucla with the view of forming a sheep station here.

"After being drove about with contrary winds for 11 days during nearly all the time dreadful seasick, we arrived at Port Eucla on the 5th of March 1872 having lost during the voyage about 20 sheep."

Tuesday, March 5, 1872.

"Came into Eucla Harbour and dropped anchor at half past 7 o'clock am.

"After having breakfast, went ashore with Capt. Davidson to find a convenient place to land the sheep.

"Under the Black Beacon was the best place.

"Commenced to land the sheep got ten boat load ashore, and then sent the men with them three miles along the beach to the Delisser Sandhills, where they could be convenient for getting water the next day.

"Told Nathan and Pat to come up in the morning to help load more sheep."

Eucla's Roadside Cross

Eucla's Roadside Cross - or as it is most commonly known the 'Travellers Cross' - was erected in October 1969.

Situated at the top of Eucla Pass, it is illuminated at night and can be seen for miles in each direction.

The cross is a beacon/landmark for people travelling across the Nullarbor.

Eucla Motel owner, the late Steve Patupis, transported the 10m long metal cross via tip truck with the beam of the cross extending over the truck's cab.

Apparently, when Mr Patupis passed through Diamond Bore, residents questioned if he was "building a church out there in Eucla".

So when it was erected they thought it was appropriate to have it blessed.

Nullarbor Links: World's Longest Golf Course

If you fancy a hit of golf on the World's Longest Golf Course then take your clubs on your road trip across the Eyre Highway.

The Nullarbor Links Golf Course is 18-hole, par 72 and spans across 1365km from Kalgoorlie-Boulder to Ceduna.

Like most great ideas, the concept for the course was born over wine and dinner in 2004, shared between Kalgoorlie Goldfields Tourism chairman Alf Caputo and Balladonia Roadhouse manager Bob Bongiorno.

The pair wanted to find a way to keep tourists in the remote region for longer.

Eucla's hole, the 'Nullarbor Nymph' is located at the Eucla Golf Club.

The hole is par four and 315m long with its rugged outback-style natural terrain fairway.

When the town was thriving, the golf course was a popular meeting and sporting place for the local community.

If you asked me where the course is located (when I was working the servo shift), I would tell you to "Go back out onto the highway, turn left, keep an eye out for the signed post on the right and drive 5km down the road".

As you can imagine the greens aren't overly green, but it definitely makes for a bucket list experience.

Nullarbor Links score cards can be purchased from the Kalgoorlie, Norseman or Ceduna visitor centres (start or finish the course - depending on the direction of travel).

Eucla Museum

Those interested in checking out the history of Eucla should definitely pop into the small historical museum at the motel.

The museum's contents includes:

. A framed roll of honour of the 123 members of the post office staff, who served at the town.

. Eucla Telegrapher's timebook.

. Framed photographs and documents.

. Pages of publication Eucla Recorder dated April 1, 1899.

. Eucla Telegraph Office and;

. Historical artefacts relevant to the area.

. Flora and Fauna

As well as redback spiders and march flies, Eucla is home to a pretty diverse range of flora and fauna including southern hairy nosed wombats, red kangaroos and dingoes, as well as lizards and snakes.

There is also an extensive range of bird life with the Wedge Tail Eagle being most famous.

I actually didn't see a huge number of wildlife in my last stint at Eucla compared to previous times and I wondered if this was due to the drier (than usual) conditions.

There were loads of wombat burrows and empty Wedge Tail nests.

I quickly snapped the photo of the Wedge Tail Eagle chicks (featured with this story) from a car bonnet (while mum was nowhere to be seen) during my third stint at Eucla.

There have also been a few resident carpet pythons (they are harmless), which are known to hang around at various locations near the roadhouse.

One shift a customer ran inside and yelled to me "Excuse me, there's a snake hanging out of your roof" and sure enough there was one welcoming people as they entered the building.

Another time I came across one in the servo and also eating a bobtail lizard on my sister's doorstep (she lived in Eucla with me last year too).

The beach

The beach at Eucla is an oasis - the perfect piece of paradise.

It is 5km from the roadhouse and most of the time you get the entire beach to yourself.

You can go swimming, but I probably wouldn't venture too far out into the water because I'm not sure about sharks.

Whale watching

I have never seen a whale at Eucla's beaches, although if you did want to catch a glimpse of some then you can go further along the Great Australian Bight Marine Park at Nullarbor.

Every year from May to October the Southern Right Whales arrive at the park to give birth, mate and socialise.

In June and July most of the whales sighted are adults, but by late August it is common to see mothers swimming along the cliffs with their young calves.

The Bunda Cliffs and Wilson Bluff

Two words: Absolutely breathtaking.

The Bunda Cliffs stretch about 100km along the Great Australian Bight to the Border Village.

Along the base of the cliffs is Wilson Bluff limestone, formed as part of an ancient seabed some 65m years ago, when Australia began to separate from Antarctica.

One of my favourite parts about living at Eucla is that you have the bush on one side and beaches on the other.

Delisser Sandhills

I think the photos speak for themselves, but even then they don't give the Delisser Sandhills justice.

I think the sandhills are probably one of my favourite spots in Eucla (apart from the caves).

The original Eucla township is actually buried under the mountainous, white, sandy dunes.

In the 1890s a rabbit plague passed through the area and ate much of the Delisser Sandhills' dune vegetation.

This destabilised the dune system and caused large sand drifts to encroach the townsite.

The original town was abandoned and a new townsite established about 4km to the north and higher up on the escarpment.