Cropping country expected to make a high price

Most expect this cropping country near Naracoorte to sell for a high price.



Some of the prices seen earlier in the year both in South Australia and across the border in Victoria for similar land broke district records.



Agent Geoff Watts said bidding on the land might begin at $5000 per acre, or over $2000 per hectare, given recent sales but it was "not known where it would go from there".

And after a slow start to the season, the rains have come and the crops couldn't look better.

This 847 hectare farm is located north west of Naracoorte.

With heavy black/brown loams over clay and limestone country, the property is well laid out for cropping.



It has been consistently cropped for several years to principally cereals, legumes and oil seeds.



Agent Mr Watts from Nutrien Harcourts said it has produced impressive yields of seed and hay.



Bores on the farm are equipped with solar centrifugal pumps.



Well fenced, the farm has extensive on farm grain storage capacity and a large steel frame machinery shed.



"This is a large, efficient turn key cropping operation," agents said.



This Naracoorte cropping farm is for sale by registrations of interest which close at noon October 13.



For more information contact Geoff Watts on 0427 717515.

