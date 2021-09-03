Millah Murrah Angus to $280,000 top, $34,221 average as it sets new Australian records

IT WAS an emotional day for the Thompson family of Millah Murrah Angus, as several records tumbled throughout their 33rd on-property bull sale held at Goonamurrah, Bathurst on Thursday.

Ross Thompson said the day as an "indescribable experience" for him and his family, as he thanked all those that were a part of the sale that re-wrote the history books with the Millah Murrah stud again making its mark.

It took two hours for the 118 bulls to sell for an Australian all breeds record average of $34,221, and a gross of $4,038,000.



The remarkable feat also marked a new Australian Angus record sale average, surpassing Texas Angus' sale of 218 bulls for an average of $20,967.

It could even be a world-record average for an Angus bull sale at $25,322 USD.



FROM EARLIER:Son of Paratrooper P15b stuns Angus world with $280,000 price tage at Millah Murrah sale



But the records did not stop there when the highly-anticipated Millah Murrah Paratrooper R38 was knocked down to Brooklana Angus, Dorrigo for a new Australian Angus record top price of $280,000.



In the blink of an eye, bids climbed beyond $200,000, leaving the gallery full of spectators as well as at least 1200 people watching online in absolute awe.



A son of the $160,000 Millah Murrah Paratrooper P15, that was a previous record-holder, he was out of Millah Murrah Abigail P57 and was used in the stud, with cows flushed to him.



Presenting with all selection indexes and five traits within the top five per cent of the breed, including 200-, 400- and 600-day weight, mature cow weight and carcase weight, the 19-month-old weighed 844 kilograms with a 45 centimetre scrotal circumference.

Underbidder on the top bull was Nigel Kerin of Kerin Ag, Yeoval.

The $240,000 second top-priced bull with Paul Dooley, Tamworth, Millah Murrah's Ross Thompson, Bathurst, Bill Cornell of ABS Australia, Elders agent Andrew Bickford, Bathurst, Millah Murrah's Jane Thompson, Bathurst and Josh Clift of JT Angus, Scone.

Just behind the high-seller was Millah Murrah Paratrooper R48 purchased for $240,000 by ABS Australia, JT Angus, Scone, Woonallee Simmentals, South Australia and Whangara Angus, New Zealand.

These two sires exceeded the previous record set in July when Ben and Wendy Mayne of Texas Angus, Warialda sold Texas Iceman R725 for $225,000 to Mackas Angus, Salt Ash.

The power of Paratrooper P15 continued throughout the draft with 43 sons sold to average $46,977.



RELATED READING: Paratrooper sons "just like their father"

In the breakdown 17 rising two-year-old bulls sold to a top of $36,000 and averaged $28,588, while 61 bulls, R-drop 16 to 19 months old, reached the $280,000 sale-high and averaged $36,361, and 40 genuine yearling bulls, 12 to 13 months, topped at $110,000 and averaged $33,350.

Underbidders of the $240,000 second top-priced bull were the Paterson family of Heart Angus, Timbumburi, who went on to pay a new Angus yearling record price of $110,000 for Millah Murrah Paratrooper R275. This was also a new Australian all breeds yearling high price.



The 13-month-old was out Millah Murrah Abigail M293, a Coonamble Hector H249 daughter, and weighed 606 kilograms.

Return buyers to Millah Murrah, Chris Paterson of Heart Angus said their $110,000 selection was about the sixth bull they had bought from the stud.

The $110,000 yearling bull with buyers Natalie and (kneeling) Chris Paterson, Heart Angus, Timbumburi, Elders agent Andrew Bickford, Bathurst, Millah Murrah's Jane Thompson, Bathurst, auctioneer Paul Dooley, Tamworth, Millah Murrah's Ross Thompson, Bathurst and buyer Jye Paterson, Heart Angus, Timbumburi.

"What stood out to us was his overall balance, stance, skin type, structure, and the meat in him for a yearling bull - we think he is going to grow out well," Mr Paterson said.

"We own Nectar (N334) and he is doing a really great job. We really liked the Paratrooper P15 sons. They are very even, have great tops in them, a lot of meat in them, so for him (Paratrooper R275) to go over some of our Nectar daughters is what we are aiming for."



New Zealand rights were secured by Hallmark Angus, with the Western Australian rights in Paratrooper R275 secured by an undisclosed buyer.



Also picked up by New Zealand interest was Millah Murrah Nectar R53, which sold for $36,000 to the Rowley family of Springwaters Angus, Boorowa and Twin Oaks Angus, Ngaruawahia, NZ. He was a 760kg, 19-month-old son of Millah Murrah Nectar N334 out of Millah Murrah Brenda N72.



Included in the line of Paratrooper P15 sons was Millah Murrah Paratrooper R250, an Angus Performance Record (APR) bull that set a new Angus record price for an APR bull when he was bought for $55,000 by Grant and Lisa Norman of Spring Ridge.



Buyers were active from Queensland to Western Australia, and nearly everywhere in between, with online platform Elite Livestock Auctions recording 221 registered buyers placing bids on 81 lots, or 70 pc, of the 118 lots recording bids.



Nineteen lots sold through the platform, including the $46,000 Millah Murrah Paratrooper R127 sold to Victorian buyer Robert Swinton, Tandarook.

The largest volume buyers were Macada Pty Ltd, Oberon which bought eight bulls at a $42,375 average. They paid a top of $55,000 for Millah Murrah Paratrooper R282, a full flush sibling to the $110,000 record-breaker.



Western Australian buyers were Spring Hills Estate, Boyup Brook which bought the lead lot at $32,000, the Kupsch family of Black Tara Angus, Allanooka which bought one bull for $42,000 and return buyers Arkle Angus, Munglinup who were the buyers of Paratrooper P15, which bought one bull for $32,000.



Stud interest in Queensland saw Bulliac Angus, Miles pick up a new sire, Millah Murrah Paratrooper R94, for $46,000.

A number of bulls are headed north to Queensland, most to repeat buyers including JS Grazing, Double J, Injune, which bought three bulls at a $36,000 average, Mt Kingsley Trust, Injune, which bought three for a $27,333 average, and online buyer Andrew Bourke of Roma picked up three at a $26,667. Sand Country Beef, Moona, Injune, which bought two at $20,000 each, JL and JI Shaw, Moscow Downs, Injune, who bought one at $30,000.



Also taking home multiple bulls were Swatchfield Pty Ltd, Oberon, four bulls at a $28,000 average, Sunny Point Pastoral Co, Oberon, four bulls at a $27,500 average, Cavan Station, Yass, four bulls at a $28,000 average, John Abrahams Properties, four bulls at a 31,000 average and Standard Pastoral Co, Tarana four bulls for a $24,500 average.

The sale was conducted by Elders with guest auctioneer Paul Dooley, Tamworth.

FULL REPORT IN NEXT WEEK'S THE LAND.

Have you signed up to The Land's free daily newsletter? Register below to make sure you are up to date with everything that's important to NSW agriculture.

The story Millah Murrah Angus to $280,000 top, $34,221 average as it sets new Australian records first appeared on The Land.