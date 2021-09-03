JCB Fastrac hauls home field day award

RECOGNISED as the world's fastest production tractor, the JCB Fastrac 8330 Series 5 can add the 2021 Dowerin GWN7 Machinery Field Days' Best New Release Self Propelled Machinery award to its plaudits.

Boekeman Machinery group, which launched the JCB Fastrac 8330 Series 5 locally in March with a ride and drive day on Graeme White's farm near Wongan Hills, displayed the general purpose tractor as part of its comprehensive machinery display at Dowerin last week.

Wayne Stoner, sales consultant for new Merredin JCB outlet, Wheatbelt Equipment (see story page 31) and JCB CEA WA sales manager Craig Tucker proudly accepted the award from Dowerin GWN7 Machinery Field Days organisers on the second day.

With an 8.4-litre, six-cylinder engine delivering up to 260kW in twin turbocharger format and CVT transmission with improved cruise control function, the Fastrac 8330 Series 5 is JCB's largest and most powerful tractor.

Extremely versatile, the 8330 Series 5 is claimed to be more comfortable for the operator and to have more safety features than any other tractor in its class.

Ben Boekeman, head of machinery and precision farming sales for Boekeman Machinery, said the advances of the Series 5 over the previous Series 4 included advanced double-acting suspension with self-levelling and manual raise and maximum stiffness adjustments for both front and rear axles and the latest model is set up to accept GPS guidance via John Deere Auto Steer or Trimble Ready.

It also has a Category 4 drawbar and five rear remote connections, Mr Boekeman said.