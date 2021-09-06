Lower Murrumbidgee aggregation

+6













MORE GALLERIES

Cotton, maize, wheat, canola, sunflowers, wine grapes and even the sun itself are part of the Wondaree Farms harvest.

Comprised of three properties in the heart of NSW's Lower Murrumbidgee Region, the aggregation totalling 2022.57 hectares (or 4997 acres) is just 50 kilometres south of Griffith.

They include Boondilla at 656.37ha, Old Ringwood at 621ha, and the 745.20ha Wondaree itself.

The property boasts extensive irrigation on top of the 410-millimetre average annual rainfall.

It has 1667 megalitres of Zone 1 and 2681ML of Zone 2 entitlements to Lower Murrumbidgee Groundwater and 75ML of entitlement to Murrumbidgee Surface water systems via the Kerarbury channel.



There are 98ha of producing vineyards with the capacity to expand, along with 1103ha of row cropping that is predominantly bankless channel.



A 700-kilowatt solar system supplies power for two of the bores and fertigation system.



QPL Rural agent Jason Haines said the area had long been known for its grain, rice and livestock production but vineyards, intensive livestock and nut trees had become more popular.

"The area in recent years has had a lot of attention from corporate buyers," he said.



"The farms that Westchester bought three years ago are only two doors down."



At Darlington Point, Wondaree Farms is close to Southern Cotton's Whitton cotton gin.

Wondaree Farms sits astride what Mr Haines described as generally level to sloping land with a range of soil types from red-brown earths and grey self-mulching clays through to lighter sandy loams.



As a guide, he said the area grew box trees in the heavier country through to cypress pine in the sandier portions.

Mr Haines said the lighter country was well suited to intensive livestock or permanent plantings such as almonds.



"There's plenty of opportunity to expand the grapes or convert that over into a permanent planting or alternate agriculture of your choice," he said.



"I think there's actually a good opportunity for an integrated operation, whether it's intensive pigs or a feedlot up on the sand country supplied by your feeder country."



Soils in the irrigated area were suitable for most cropping enterprises, including cotton, maize, wheat and canola.

The vendor, whose family has held the property for more than one generation, has also been growing seed crops, that include sunflowers.



"It's a property that's primed for production," Mr Haines said.



"The soil types are there, the water's there, this one's ready to go in a great location, and it should attract plenty of interest from people that want a secure, diverse production system."



Infrastructure includes a grain dryer and 760-tonne silo complex, along with two machinery sheds.



The aggregation has four houses and additional workers' quarters.



"I think that Darlington Point-Coleambally area is some of the most underrated country that we've got at the moment when you look at dryland prices in other areas, particularly to the east of where we are in Wagga and Holbrook," Mr Haines said.



"You're now seeing well laid-out irrigation country bringing numbers around $3,000 an acre, but it depends very much on where you are."



Wondaree Farms will be available for purchase, either as a whole or in parts, via a two-stage expressions of interest process. The first stage closes on October 29, 2021.



Contact QPL Rural agents Jason Haines on 0488 594 450.

Have you signed up to The Land's free daily newsletter? Register below to make sure you are up to date with everything that's important to NSW agriculture.

The story Lower Murrumbidgee aggregation first appeared on The Land.