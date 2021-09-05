Fewer WA lambs on grain feed

WESTERN Australia's bumper season has significantly affected the number of Australian grainfed lambs in the past 12 months.

That is according to the latest Meat & Livestock Australia (MLA) and the Australian Wool Innovation (AWI) sheepmeat and wool survey.

MLA market information manager Steve Bignell said the survey looked at the numbers of lambs in Australia, which were on grain for 35 days and expected to be sold.

He said in June to October last year, 1.5 million sheep (on grain for 35 days) were set to be slaughtered nationally.

However, this year that number had dropped to 1.2m.

"The interesting stat is that of last year's total lambs sold between July and October, 26pc came off grain," Mr Bignell said.

"Whereas in June this year, that number is going to be 17pc and a key driver for that is WA.

"What we are seeing in many regions is an increase in the number of sheep coming off feed in June compared to the same time last year.

"But in WA we have seen a huge decline."

Due to WA's Mediterranean climate, lambs are often finished on grain in the later summer/early autumn months.

However, due to wet conditions and an abundance of grass, it was not the case this season.

Last year, the survey indicated that 35pc of lamb sales between July and October would be off grain.

That is compared to 12pc this year.

Mr Bignell said with grass on the ground producers "didn't need to fatten up" their lambs.

"If we look at WA, the number of breeding ewes has increased to 150,000 ewes on hand," he said.

"There has also been an increase of around 30,000 lambs on hand from June 2020-21."

In line with a larger ewe flock the number of lambs on hand by June 30 was greatest in central west New South Wales at 2.3m.

This was followed by the WA south region, which recorded 1.7m head.

In WA south (15pc) and central west (11pc) first cross lambs comprised a significant proportion of the lamb flock, while pure peat in WA South comprised of 12pc.

The survey also revealed that 31pc of WA sheep farmers were expecting to increase their flock in the next 12 months.

Meanwhile, last year that figure was only 18pc.

Mr Bignell said this figure was again impacted by the weather and the rebuild of Australia's sheep flock.

He said 37pc of farmers would increase their flock through retaining older ewes.

And 66pc expected to retain more replacement ewes than normal, whereas in the past they would have looked to offload some of their lambs.

"What that means is we will probably see more first crossbreds become breeding ewes," Mr Bignell said.

"At a national level Merino ewes as a percentage of total breeding ewes has fallen by three per cent from 77pc to 74pc."

While the Merino ewe cohort is losing numbers, the survey signals other ewe numbers are on the rise including composites and first-cross ewes, which made up 37pc and 32pc of the category respectively.

Mr Bignell said that was a key indication that farmers were looking at rebuilding their flock with more meat breeds and first crosses.

"The number of lambs marked in the past four months has gone up slightly, it went up 1pc but the number of ewes joined went down 6pc," he said.

"Marking rates went up in the past 12 months, which is probably largely directly related to the season."

The MLA and AWI wool and sheepmeat survey for June 2021 was built around the collection of an industry representative sample of sheep producers across all sheep growing regions of Australia.

The joint survey is run three times a year to collect sheepmeat industry livestock numbers and lamb production expectations.

A total number of 1720 survey responses were achieved in June 2021, below the response levels achieved from February 2021 at 1848 surveys but up from 1697 surveys achieved in June 2020.