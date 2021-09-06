Tributes paid to a former scholar

CURRENT and former scholars at the Nuffield WA annual sponsors' lunch on August 24, paid tribute to 2014 scholar and Esperance farmer Chris Reichstein, 58, who died of cancer in July.

Fellow 2014 scholar and friend who spoke at Mr Reichstein's funeral, Bob Nixon, Kalannie, said Mr Reichstein had been "particularly generous towards Nuffield" with a posthumous donation to Nuffield International to help establish scholarships for farmers in developing countries.

"Chris has left a huge legacy by donating a significant amount of money to Nuffield International - it's about $500,000, with the possibility of more to follow," said Mr Nixon, who described Mr Reichstein as a "farmer, scholar and a mate".

"This legacy will be used for scholarships for people living in developing countries of South America, Africa and eastern Europe and to leverage some local contributions," he said.

"The aim is to establish a Nuffield study program in these countries.

"The value of Nuffield comes from being exposed to different people in different countries who may have alternative ways of thinking."

As previously reported in Farm Weekly, Mr Reichstein established the Mt Burdett Foundation, selling part of his Mt Burdett farm after he was diagnosed with stomach cancer six years ago, to initially create the foundation and then using farm profits to build on foundation funds.

The foundation, now run by a board and advised by specific committees, makes funds available to benefit the Esperance community and rural and regional WA.

"He saw setting up the Mt Burdett Foundation and donating his beloved farm and his life's work to the community as a way to ensure his proud legacy continued to improve the Esperance community and help develop people across the State and globally for a long time to come," Mr Nixon said.

He related how his first contact with Mr Reichstein was when they were being interviewed in 2013 for their 2014 scholarships.

Mr Nixon said he received a phone call saying he had not performed well in the interview and would have to return the next day for a second, before Mr Reichstein revealed he had made the call.

"That was the start of a valued friendship, even though at the time I thought he was a bit of an over-confident cheeky bugger from Esperance," Mr Nixon said.

"We were both lucky enough to become part of the 2014 Nuffield cohort from WA along with growers Colin de Grussa and Nick Gillett.

"All four of us ended up on a tour program together as part of a group of nine - with two Kiwi ladies, a cattleman from Charters Towers, a mad Frenchman and a Nepalese tomato grower from Armadale (New South Wales) who spoke nine languages but none of them properly.

"We travelled through Brazil, New Zealand, the United States and the United Kingdom.

"Chris's inquisitive nature, infectious laugh, enthusiasm and energy made it a pleasure for everyone with him.

"Chris had a unique ability to reach out and strike up a random conversation with anyone, anywhere."

After the seven-week tour with the group, Mr Nixon said he and Mr Reichstein travelled through Argentina and back to the US, gathering further information for their studies.

"When we got to Dallas, Texas, my suitcase never arrived, the (travelling) novelty had worn off and I had resorted to wearing Chris' clothes," he said.

"So when my case finally caught up, Chris paid the concierge to hide it for a little longer, just to see how resilient I really was.

"Chris loved to be the centre of attention and I'm sure he will be all smiles looking down on us today.

"He taught us life is all about people."

Nuffield Australia board member and Cunderdin farmer Dave Fulwood told lunch guests that Nuffield scholarships had continued to be awarded over the past two years despite COVID-19 restrictions in international travel.

"We have some 40 scholars nationally who haven't stopped studying, but who haven't been able to travel, but they will when the time's right," said Mr Fulwood.

"We (Nuffield Australia) are looking at awarding 10-15 scholarships for 2022, down a little on previous years, but the group of about 50 will hopefully be able to travel," he said.

Mr Fulwood said WA was to host the national Nuffield conference in the first week of September next year.

Nuffield WA chairman Reece Curwen, South Stirling, reminded guests it was the 70th anniversary year of Nuffield Australia.

"The first Nuffield scholarship (in Australia) was awarded in 1951 and since then 486 scholarships have been awarded - importantly, 70 from WA," Mr Curwen said.

Esperance farmer Andrew Fowler was now Nuffield International chairman, guests were told.

At the Nuffield WA annual meeting before the lunch, the executive committee were re-elected unopposed with Mr Curwen chairman, Andrew Slade, Mt Barker, vice-chairman, Johanna Tomlinson, Albany, secretary and Dylan Hirsh, Latham, treasurer.