Wharf delays for WA machinery dealers

FARMERS and Western Australian machinery dealers awaiting agricultural equipment deliveries ahead of harvest have become "collateral damage" in a month-long industrial dispute at Fremantle Port.

Most major equipment dealers approached by Farm Weekly at the Dowerin GWN7 Machinery Field Days last week confirmed they were waiting on equipment or container loads of smaller items to be unloaded from ships at North Fremantle.

But none wanted to speak out individually for fear of reprisals when it does become time for the equipment they were waiting on to be unloaded.

"Everyone is in the same boat," was the standard response from machinery dealers.

Some dealers said they expected to be blamed by farmers for machinery and parts ordered more than nine months ago from overseas factories, not arriving in time for a possible early start to harvest if the weather warms quickly.

But the difficulties in initially sourcing supply of some items and delays in taking delivery due to slow unloading at port were beyond their control and there was nothing they could do to speed the process, dealers said.

They said a truck driver sent to collect imported farm equipment from the port told the dealer he was collecting it for, his truck was photographed and members of a union picket line at the port entrance had threatened he would be "loaded last" when operations returned to normal.

Farm Weekly was told another machinery dealer who imports large agricultural implements like seeder bars and air carts, had to commit to organising to have the equipment collected from the wharf within 48 hours of it being unloaded, otherwise the dealer would have had to wait another two weeks before it was unloaded.

Farm Machinery & Industry Association (FM&IA) executive officer John Henchy last week wrote to Agriculture and Food Minister Alannah MacTiernan to alert her to the situation regarding delays in unloading agricultural equipment at North Fremantle.

Mr Henchy asked Ms MacTiernan to also pass his letter on to Ports Minister Rita Saffioti.

"We are aware that there is a build-up of equipment at Fremantle which is being impacted, in part, by picket lines," Mr Henchy wrote.

"We appreciate that the limits to shipping and the shortage of containers, because of COVID, is having an impact on business, but if this is being exacerbated for other reasons it could indirectly, in our case, impact farmers by our members being unable to acquire and pre-delivery equipment ready for this hay and harvest season.

"This (letter) is not intended to criticise or exaggerate matters, but more to advise you, as Minister for Agriculture, in the hope that you could alert your colleague, Minister Saffioti, of the impact this current situation could have on our ability to take advantage of an exceptional grain crop this year," Mr Henchy wrote.

Later, he said it appeared FM&IA member machinery dealers waiting on equipment had become "collateral damage" in an industrial dispute at the wharf which was nothing to do with them.

"This close to a big harvest, having a slow process in getting product off the wharf is not a good look," Mr Henchy said.

"The equipment still has to go out to dealers and the pre-delivery work has to be carried out before it can be delivered to the customer before harvest.

"With the supply and shipping uncertainties we've had this year, the last thing we need is more delays at the wharf.

"Ultimately, it is the farmer that is impacted."

While unrelated to the current dispute, Mr Henchy pointed out WA machinery dealers had previously been forced to wait up to 100 days for quarantine inspections of imported tractors.

Members of the Maritime Union of Australia (MUA) WA branch employed by Qube Ports as stevedores at Fremantle and Kwinana ports initiated industrial action on July 30 over safety, rosters, shift allocations and worker fatigue issues.

A spokesperson for the State government said the situation at Fremantle Port was being monitored and the government was aware of delay concerns.

"The State government is aware some members of the agricultural industry have concerns about delays in equipment arriving at Fremantle Port," the spokesperson said.

"The government is continuing to monitor the situation and encourages Qube and the MUA to work constructively to find a solution to the industrial dispute."