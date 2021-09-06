Lambs prove their worth for Lucchesis

PRIME lambs have proven to be an integral part of the Lucchesi family's farming enterprise at Kulin.

Michael, his wife Alison and two children Ben and Pippa are the fourth generation to farm the 10,800 hectare property.

Mr Lucchesi works the farm with his parents Sergio and Mary and they also have two full-time workers Paul Bailey and George Rowe.

Of the land 7000ha is owned by the family and 3800ha is leased, with 8000ha in crop and the remaining area used for the sheep for an 80:20 ratio.

The crops include wheat, barley, canola, oats, lupins and some hay which they export.

From 2000 they had a full Merino flock and for a while they also ran Damaras and Dorpers before deciding to change to a simpler operation.

Now they run 2600 Merino breeding ewes which are all mated to Poll Dorsets and White Suffolks.

Mr Lucchesi said that both the Poll Dorsets and White Suffolks produce very good prime lambs.

"Their growth rate is very quick, which is what we want,'' Mr Lucchesi said.

"The White Suffolk and Poll Dorsets are a good mix for us."

The rams are put in with the ewes in October for lambing to begin in March-April but Mr Lucchesi said he may look to shift lambing slightly later to April-May next season.

The ewes are usually purchased in from flock dispersals or special ewe sales, while the rams are selected from Nick and Gina Cheetham's Narembeen-based Cheetara stud annual sale.

"They have to be large-framed roomy ewes," Mr Lucchesi said.

The lambs are sold primarily to WAMMCO with the first consignment of 500 lambs being sent on August 2, while another load of 70 was sent on August 10 averaging 47 kilograms liveweight and dressing at 22.2kg.

"If it is a good season they stay on the ewes a little longer and we try to sell them as suckers if they are in the right condition," Mr Lucchesi said.

They use Westcoast Wool & Livestock Kulin agent Barry Gangell to help with bookings to WAMMCO.

Mr Lucchesi said prices have been very strong and they received up to 820 cents a kilogram for one group of lambs.

As testament to the quality of lambs being produced by the Lucchesis, last year placed second in the large crossbred supplier category of the WAMMCO Producer of the Year awards.

They delivered 4558 lambs averaging 21.49kg that achieved 90.77 points.

Four years ago the Lucchesis built a feedlot and two years ago they started trading store lambs to put through the feedlot.

The lambs enter the feedlot for six weeks, gaining 10-13kg with 8000 lambs being put through each year.

Some of the grain from the crops is retained for the sheep and they are fed a lupin/barley ration.

"Last year we weaned our lambs onto some good pastures and then finished them in the feedlot,'' Mr Lucchesi said.

"We put them in the feedlot at 40kg plus liveweight and turn them out at 47kg and better liveweight."

The feedlot has allowed the Lucchesis to maximise production during tougher years.

"It was because we had some dry years, so with the feedlot we could wean lambs and just put them in there," he said.

Shearing is usually in July-August but this year it has been drawn out going for seven weeks due to the constant rainfall interrupting the process.

The seasons have been a bit of a mixed bag, with some average years and a few drier years.

The 2021 season has been very wet with the Lucchesis receiving 400 millimetres of rainfall so far (August 11), to already be 100mm above the area annual average of 300mm.

"This year has been unbelievable," Mr Lucchesi said.

"Sheep are easy to run when you have seasons like this because you don't have to worry about feed, it makes things a lot simpler."

The crops have also benefited from the rainfall and Mr Lucchesi said with a bit of sunshine they will be looking at a strong year.

They are not looking to increase their numbers despite a stellar season, as they don't happen often enough.

"We are happy with where we are at with our flock numbers because years like this don't happen every year," he said.

Mr Lucchesi said they will definitely continue to run sheep as they are a great tool for diversification and are an important part of the business.

"We enjoy running the sheep side of things," he said.