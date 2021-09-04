Diverse property opens doors for buyers

Price: Offers around $1.3m

Location: Muchea

Area: 12.2ha

Agent: Nutrien Harcourts WA

Contact: Adam Shields 0429 104 760

DON'T miss out on this superb mixed farming property at Muchea which offers an array of diverse opportunities.

Known as Wren Brook Stud, this property is a rare find and well-presented throughout.

Situated in a sought-after area, it offers convenient access to all the amenities and facilities of Perth, being just off the Great Northern Highway and near Tonkin Highway.

It is 37 kilometres from Joondalup, 40km from Midland, 53km from Perth CBD and 50km from Perth airport.

The homestead is a large double brick and tile house with four bedrooms, two bathrooms and an office.

Built by Summit Homes in about 1997, it has an open-plan kitchen, dining and family areas with a wood fireplace and wall-mounted air-conditioning, along with a separate loungeroom and formal dining room.

The homestead has a double carport, enclosed rear courtyard on the east side and verandahs.

The property offers a beautiful outlook over the brook with waterfalls and also the paddocks.

Additional infrastructure includes an 11 metre x 9m main shed with power and a high roof.

Wren Book Stud is watered via a bore and windmill which feeds a 37,500 litre tank for stock and the gardens, along with a dam that generally holds water all year round.

There is also a 75,000L rainwater storage tank for dwelling and domestic use.

A winter brook flows through the property with waterfalls and pools.

The property consists of four main paddocks, plus a house yard.

Water is serviced to each paddock.

Paddocks have been fertilised with lime and super potash most years.

Pastures have been well-managed for fattening cattle and lambs.

If you're looking for a premium property for equestrian, cattle, sheep, a rural lifestyle, trucking, a home depot or business, then don't hesitate to view Wren Brook Stud.