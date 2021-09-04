Luxury home overlooks Chittering Valley

Price: $1.25m

Location: Bullsbrook

Area: 18.21ha

Agent: Elders Real Estate

Contact: Ian 'Jock' Henry 0428 887 781

THIS multi-award-winning designer home is on a secluded 18.21 hectare lot overlooking the Brockman River/ Chittering Valley.

This ultra modern home is on 'millionaire's row' and offers total privacy and seclusion.

With four bedrooms, two bathrooms, this stunning residence has an emphasis on sustainable living, including a phenomenal kitchen, dining and family areas and a home theatre.

There's also a second lounge/study or guest bedroom which overlooks the 25 metre lap pool and deck.

Wrap-around verandahs provide seasonal alfresco areas on all three levels, facing every direction, with views of the rocky outcrops, bush, parkland, cleared pasture areas, flora and fauna.

Kangaroos, emus, wallaroos and echidnas are known to frequent the area.

This property offers ample freshwater with a good bore and tanks.

The gardens require little to no maintenance.

There is satellite internet and mobile phone service.

Located central to the Chittering Valley, yet only nine kilometres from all of the facilities at Bullsbrook and less than a 50 minute drive from Perth CBD, this property offers the ultimate luxurious rural escape.

This is a standout quality home and property that is placed harmoniously with nature.

It's a true celebration of modern architecture blending with practical living and was awarded winner of State and national Building Designers' Association Best House Award and Best Interior finalist and winner of The West Australian's Contemporary Home of the Year and Habitat Home of the Year awards.

Luxury living has never been so affordable, as this property is priced to sell.