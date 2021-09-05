Premium parcel in high rainfall country

Price: EOI closing Thursday, October 7

Location: Bremer Bay

Area: 714ha

Agent: Elders Real Estate

Contact: Simon Thomas 0407 380 365

BREMER Downs presents a great opportunity to acquire a generous mixed farming landholding in the well-known and highly regarded farming location of Bremer Bay.

Measuring 714.59 hectares, an estimated 367ha is considered arable.

The property is easily accessible from two roads, with frontage to the Borden-Bremer Bay Road.

Infrastructure includes an older style, 1970s, three-bedroom, one-bathroom plus study home, which is in good condition and a four-stand shearing shed with a lean-to.

Adjoining the shearing shed is a set of cattle yards.

Fencing throughout the property is electric and of a high standard, making it ideal for cattle and sheep production.

The property is divided into 10 paddocks and is well watered from 10 dams and one soak.

Consistent fertiliser, lime and gypsum have been applied as required.

Overall, the property is exceptionally well-presented and has been well-farmed by a highly regarded and progressive local farming family.

Bremer Downs presents an ideal opportunity to add onto an existing enterprise or to start fresh in this productive, high rainfall and fertile location.