Breed keeps performing at its best

AFTER 16 years Prime SAMMs continue to perform for Beverley prime lamb producer Tim Alexander.

Tim's father Jim Alexander was a dairy farmer at Waroona before he sold the property and purchased the 'Timaru' farm at Beverley in 1977.

After attending the Western Australian College of Agriculture, Narrogin, Tim returned home to the farm to help develop the operation.

Currently, they own 6880 hectares of land which Tim continues to work alongside his father.

In 2005 the Alexanders began running Prime SAMMs which they crossed to Suffolks as part of a trial in the hope of producing a better prime lamb.

Previously they ran Poll Dorset-Merino crossbred lambs but came to prefer the Prime SAMM breed, as according to Mr Alexander they were easy, hardy sheep to run.

"They're a good crossbred," Mr Alexander said.

He said the operation may look at shifting to a flock of purely Prime SAMMs because he liked working with the breed.

This year they have 1600 Merino breeding ewes of which 800 are mated to Prime SAMMs and 800 to Merinos.

Their numbers are lower than usual this year because they sold all of their maiden ewes to the Eastern States due to high demand last year.

Mr Alexander said it was a fairly simple prime lamb operation.

Usually, the maiden ewes are kept and if they don't fall pregnant after their first mating they remain on the farm and are given a second chance.

When culling their flock the smaller maiden ewes are sold while any off types and sheep with poorer quality wool are mated to SAMMs.

The Alexanders have been supplying lambs to WAMMCO for 44 years and recently won the small crossbred producer award.

They drop their Prime SAMM cross lambs in June and wean them in October.

Prime lambs at Tim Alexanders Beverley farm are weighed and sold at 47 kilograms live weight averaging a dressed weight of about 22kg.

The lambs are then shorn at the end of October before they are turned out onto stubbles where they are left until January.

"When the stubbles have run their race in February we start feeding the lambs which are left before selling them and most of these later lambs are sold by April," he said.

The sheep are kept on the home farm paddocks for ease of management, particularly during lambing.

Market values in terms of dollars per head have been exceptional and the Alexanders are reaping the benefits.

"Meat has been very good and wool hasn't been too bad either," Mr Alexander said.

The Prime SAMM rams are sourced from Graeme Sutherland's Sandown stud at Badgingarra, while they have used the same Merino ram bloodline, Yangedine, since the 1980s - but they have recently sold all of their sheep and are no longer breeding.

"We'll have to find a new place to source our Merino rams or go total Prime SAMMs," he said.

At the ram sales Mr Alexander said he selects for plain body, big frame and good wool cutting rams.

The past three years have been difficult starts for the Alexanders with a lack of rainfall resulting in less feed being available for the sheep.

"When we were lambing down there just wasn't enough feed for them," he said.

"This was also part of our decision to reduce our flock numbers."

On the flip side, this year has seen plenty of feed with 460 millimetres of rain falling during the growing season so far, which is well above their yearly average.

"Luckily we didn't get too much rain in June so we were able to get a lot of our sprays and fertiliser out on the crops," he said.

For the sheep, they have sown some long-term pastures on the more sandy country.

Generally, the sheep are run on the non-arable areas of land across the property but they have recently utilised a reefinator, which crushed the rocky terrain so it can now be cropped.

The crops consist of wheat, canola, barley, lupins and some oats which is used for pasture seed.

In the past, they would reseed pasture paddocks with clover but found oats and vetch performed better during the drier years.

"We used to have some clover paddocks but it just wasn't productive enough," Mr Alexander said.

Grain from the crops is kept onfarm in silos and lasts for years providing the Alexanders with some feed security.

The oat/barley/lupin feed ration is distributed via feeders in the paddocks.

Additives with calcium and vitamin E are added to the mix to ensure the sheep are getting the correct amount of vitamins and minerals.

They usually run the sheep in two separate lines with the top performers kept separate from the slower performers.

"The slower performers remain on stubbles for longer before going onto the self-feeders," Mr Alexander said.

"It is important to keep the bigger lambs separate to allow lighter weight animals a better chance to grow.

"It means that we can get more sheep to the correct weights."